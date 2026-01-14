From crashes to flames: Nipawin firefighters face nonstop weekend

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN — Nipawin Fire Department (NFD) crews were kept busy over the weekend, responding to a series of incidents that stretched from early Saturday morning into Sunday evening.

According to the department, firefighters were first dispatched at 7:40 a.m. Saturday to a minor motor vehicle collision along Second Avenue. Later that afternoon, crews responded to a second collision on First Avenue West.

While firefighters were still on scene at the second incident — which involved two vehicles and a fire hydrant — a third call was received for a structure fire on the opposite side of the city, according to the NFD.

Engines 1 and 3 responded with 12 firefighters to extinguish a shed fire, successfully bringing the blaze under control.

Less than an hour after clearing that scene, a fourth call came in at 4:40 p.m. for alarm activations at a local business.

The NPF said the busy pace continued Sunday, with firefighters responding at 4:35 a.m. to a service call, followed later in the day by residential fire alarms in the Coventry area at 6:44 p.m.

By the end of the weekend, the department had responded to 15 incidents so far this year, highlighting the ongoing demands placed on local emergency services.

The Nipawin Fire Department continues to remind residents to remain alert, maintain fire safety practices and ensure working alarms are installed in homes and businesses.

In 2024, the fastest-growing category of calls for the Nipawin Fire Department was nuisance fires.

The majority of NFD calls each year are for medical assists, motor vehicle collisions and fire prevention activities, showing how modern fire departments play a much broader public-safety role than fighting fires alone.