Friends and family pack Ches Leach Lounge to remember Trevor Dubois

Roughly 300 people packed into the Ches Leach Lounge in the Art Hauser Centre on Thursday to pay their respects to Trevor Dubois.

The 36-year-old former Prince Albert resident was killed in an altercation with security at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital on Jan. 9. Dubois’ family has disputed some of the details surrounding his death, but on Thursday they put aside any controversy and celebrated Dubois’ life.

“He wasn’t just a friend to me. He was like one of my little brothers,” said Bianca Sanderson, a friend of Dubois’ who delivered the eulogy. “(He was) the kind of brother you didn’t always agree with, but fiercely loved and protected.”

Sanderson said she knew Dubois for 23 years. The duo both studied for careers as Indigenous Social Workers and Mental Health Therapists. She described Dubois as someone whose personality filled the room long before his voice did.

“Trevor cared deeply,” Sanderson said. “He showed up for people. He remembered the little things. He checked in, and he loved with his whole heart.”

Dubois served on the Students Association at First Nations University. He worked with Metis Local in the Youth Cultural Program, and was a strong supporter of the Bernice Sayese Centre.

Sanderson said Dubois had a passion for mental health, serving as a mental health therapist in Wollaston Lake and Witchekan, and a mental health and wellness instructor at SIIT.

She said he was also proudly gay and two-spirited.

“He lived his truth with courage, authenticity, and a whole lot of sparkle,” she said. “He taught so many of us, often without even trying, how important it is to be yourself, unapologetically.”

Dubois’ optimism continued, even after he was diagnosed with cancer. At a press conference on Jan. 12, his brother Ryan remembered how Trevor was confident he could beat the disease.

That optimism and hopefulness was one of several reasons the family was shocked to hear he died in an altercation with hospital security while receiving medical care.

“My brother didn’t have a malicious bone in his body,” Dubois said during the press conference. “The thousands of people that know him would agree.”

The Jan. 12 press conference was held at the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s office. At the event, STC Chief Mark Arcand said Dubois’ family was not properly informed about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Arcand said they’re received very little information about Dubois’ death, and what information they have received has been misleading.



“There has been zero communication with SHA (Saskatchewan Health Authority) and the police on what exactly happened to Trevor. The family has been disrespected,” Arcand said.

The SHA originally released a statement confirming that security were called to Dubois’ room Friday morning after staff reported a safety concern. A physical altercation occurred between the patient and security, the SHA said, and the patient became unresponsive.

The Saskatoon Police Service later issued a statement saying hospital security entered the room after someone reported seeing a firearm inside. After the incident, police reported finding an imitation firearm, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Dubois’ family has said he had a “fake gun” cigarette lighter that was mostly pink. The family said pulling the trigger caused a flame to light up.

The matter is currently under investigation. In a statement released to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it is fully cooperating with the police investigation, and has started the process for a formal internal reveiew. The SHA is also coordinating with the Saskatoon Tribal Council to provide supports, the statement reads.

–with files from Rob O’Flanagan/Saskatoon StarPhoenix