Free community seminar aims to simplify estate planning

A one-day seminar by Arbor Memorial called “Streamline Your Legacy: Organizing Essential Information for Your Executor” is slated for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 15 at the Heritage Senior Centre in Prince Albert.

Austin Atchison, the Branch Manager at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens, said making decisions about estate planning can be a heavy task for many families. Considering the challenge, Arbor Memorial invited guest speaker Chris Janisse to hold a seminar to educate the attendees on the proper procedures and approaches to follow when that need arises.

“Many families are left to make very difficult decisions during very emotional times,” Atchison said. “Pre-planning removes guesswork and ensures that the wishes of the person concerned are clearly documented. Pre-arranging it is the last gift you are giving your family of taking care of these arrangements.”

Janisse is a fifth-generation funeral professional with more than 20 years of experience. The seminar is designed to provide practical, actionable guidance on organizing the details an executor needs. Janisse has been guiding families through the estate and funeral pre-planning process across Canada.

“Planning for the future doesn’t have to be complicated, and it can make all the difference for those you love,” Janisse said in a press release. “Our goal is to help families ensure their wishes are carried out with clarity and confidence while reducing the stress and confusion that often accompany these transitions.”

Seminar attendees will take home key important lessons like the specific information and documents executors rely on most, the strategies for organizing personal, legal, and financial details, the tips for reducing unnecessary delays and family stress and how early planning provides long-term peace of mind for both individuals and their families.

Atchison said some of the challenges encountered after losing a loved one can best be taken care of before the time of death. He said that helps reduce stress and unexpected financial costs.

“There are 87 decision that hav to be made when a death occurs in the family,” Atchison said. “Finding all these items and gathering all the documents, especially if it has to be in a very short time, can be very difficult. That’s what we want to educate and help prepare people as best as we can.”

The seminar is free to attend.

“We want people to feel comfortable having conversations that are often avoided,” Atchison said. “This is about supporting the community and providing education.

“We are proud to offer resources that help the families in Prince Albert and the surrounding areas as we help them plan ahead with confidence. This is about making one of life’s hardest moments easier for the people that you love.”

For more information about the seminar, members of the community are encouraged to call Atchison at 306-764-4824.