Fraud allegation under investigation at Montreal Lake derby

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

MONTREAL LAKE — An alleged rule violation at the 18th annual Montreal Lake Walleye Derby is under investigation, with Saskatchewan RCMP confirming a reported fraud connected to the event.

In a statement dated March 22, Montreal Lake Cree Nation said it is aware of an incident involving an individual who allegedly violated derby rules.

“The Montreal Lake Cree Nation is aware of an incident that occurred during the 18th annual Montreal Lake Walleye Derby involving an individual who is alleged to have violated derby rules. In accordance with derby regulations, the individual was asked to leave the fishing area.

“The matter has been referred to Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency and the RCMP. The matter remains under investigation, including potential allegations of fraud.”

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed it received a report the day before.

“On March 21, Waskesiu RCMP received a report of a fraud connected to a community event on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. No charges have been laid and the matter remains under investigation. As such, we have no additional information to share at this time.”

“The First Nation is co-operating fully with Saskatchewan’s Public Safety Agency and the RCMP, as they investigate the matter,” Montreal Lake Cree Nation added.

Despite the incident, the they emphasized the derby’s track record.

“As the 18th annual derby, Montreal Lake Cree Nation notes that there have been no known incidents of fraud in previous years. The nation wishes to reassure the public that the integrity of the derby remains intact and that it continues to uphold a fair and transparent process.”

Officials added that enforcement action will be taken if wrongdoing is confirmed.

“If violations are confirmed, Montreal Lake Cree Nation will support all enforcement measures and prosecutions, where deemed necessary, in accordance with the law.”

The winner of the 18th annual Montreal Lake Walleye Derby was Drayden Morin, who was awarded the $100,000 grand prize for his 2.5-pound walleye.