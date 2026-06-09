Fraud a concern for West Central Saskatchewan chief of police

Stu Salkeld

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Your West Central Voice

Fraud is a common problem across the province and country, and Luseland-area residents aren’t immune. According to Town of Luseland Chief of Police Ty Kohlman, local residents are often the target of fraud.

In a phone interview June 4, Kohlman noted his recent May police report included mention of fraud and he confirmed it continues to surface in the area, whether it’s in the form of text messages, emails or social media posts. He noted fraud seems to be as prevalent as ever and a lot of it targets seniors.

Kohlman stated small-town residents tend to be trusting, good-natured and friendly, so fraudsters see them as good targets and senior citizens even more so.

The police chief stated he wanted to point out that people shouldn’t share personal, private information with strangers, especially if it comes through a text message, email or social media post. Kohlman stated one recent incident of fraud even included someone impersonating a police officer.

Another recent incident involved a fake traffic ticket sent to a target through email. The police chief noted the Government of Saskatchewan doesn’t send traffic tickets through email. Kohlman observed the phony ticket was rather well-crafted and looked authentic.

Another common scam that usually targets seniors is the “grandchild in trouble” scam. The senior receives a message that their grandchild is in trouble and needs money immediately, which isn’t true and results in the money being stolen.

Kohlman’s advice for readers is that if they get any strange message like that, if the slightest doubt is involved they should simply end the conversation and contact the agency involved to clarify what’s actually going on. Another strategy involves asking oneself, before sending money to anyone, “How do I know this person?”

The police chief noted that once money is sent, for example in the form of an e-transfer, it’s virtually impossible to recover it.

Kohlman stated he observed throughout March, April and May of this year the high number of frauds reported.

He reminded the public to call authorities if they have a funny feeling. “If people aren’t sure, call the police and we’ll figure it out,” said Kohlman.

In his most recent police report Kohlman noted, “LPS arrested a 34-year-old female following a call for service of a suspicious person. Upon responding to the scene, the female was confirmed to be wanted out of the Saskatoon Police Service. Thank you to the community for your on-going support and vigilance. If you see something that doesn’t seem right, we want to hear from you. Your information could prevent a crime.”

Kohlman noted that crime prevention is key in a small community, and local residents often know the town better than anyone. While police don’t encourage confrontations, if residents see someone or something that seems odd or out-of-place, they should call police. Kohlman noted sometimes those reports turn out to be nothing, but sometimes they turn out to be something.

The police chief mentioned his report included two mental health calls for service, and he noted that sometimes in small communities someone experiencing a mental health crisis doesn’t know who to call for help.

Kohlman stated police usually know who to call for such a crisis. In an emergency he advised people to always call 911.

Also in his report, Kohlman stated he received a report of livestock at large. While he noted he keeps a lariat in his patrol vehicle, sometimes farmers only call him to get the word out about missing livestock. It’s a different story if theft is involved, he added.

Luseland May police report

The Luseland Police Service reported the following calls for service in May:

a report of livestock at large;

LPS responded to a field/grass fire and Luseland Fire Department extinguished the fire;

a report of an email scam;

three suspicious persons/vehicle/activity reports;

two abandoned vehicle reports;

a complaint under the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act;

provided assistance during an impaired operation of a motor vehicle file;

received a complaint of telecommunications harassment;

responded to three business alarm calls;

responded to a 911 panic alarm from a motor vehicle; received two traffic/driving complaints;

received a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision (reported for insurance purposes);

responded to a motor vehicle collision with injuries (We would like to thank all responders for their quick response and professionalism including Kerrobert Fire and Rescue, Kerrobert EMS, and all volunteer responders on scene);

responded to an assault with a weapon call for service; received a complaint of fraud over $5,000; received a complaint of theft under $5,000;

received a complaint of mischief under $5,000; responded to two mental health calls for service;

arrested a 34-year-old female following a call for service of a suspicious person.

For non-emergencies and general inquiries: (306) 372-4844.