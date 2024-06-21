Fraser ‘deeply humbled’ to have house named in his honour

Paul Anthony Emokhare and Uko Akpanuko

The house was packed with dignitaries, guests, friends, staff, and well wishers who were all talking about one major event on Wednesday: the Ranch Ehrlo Society opening of a new house in Prince Albert.

The official opening of the Fraser House began with a speech from the Program Manager, Sean Bader, who welcomed everyone that to Fraser House, which will serve Ranch Ehrlo’s Northern Emergency Receiving Program.

Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald

Ranch Ehrlo officially opened Fraser House on Wednesday. The house is named after longtime board member and volunteer Alan Fraser (pictured).

Ranch Erhlo’s is a non -profit organization that cares for children and adults who require a wide range of mental health and development services. It is customary to name a house after a former employee, board member, or volunteer, and Bader said there is none more worthy of the honour in PA than Alan Fraser.

Fraser and his family were in attendance for Wednesday’s grand opening. Fraser said he appreciated the recognition.

“I am deeply humbled and at the same time excited and honoured that Ranch Ehrlo has chosen my name for this house,” Fraser said in a press release. “This is an honour that my family and I will forever treasure.

Bader said the previous location had room for six children, but was too small for their needs. Since the program was so successful, they thought they’d expand to a larger building.

“This is a five bedroom apartment with two and a half washrooms, large kitchen, wonderful space, beautifully landscaped for the kids to play around,” said Bader while describing the Fraser House.

Also speaking at the event were Elder Liz Sette and Curtis Breaton (who blessed the house), former group living services director, Kevin Mugford, who introduced the guest of honour, and the CEO and President of Ranch Ehrlo, Natalie Huber.

While giving her speech, Huber said Fraser’s tenure on the Board from 2013 to 2016 speaks volumes of his dedication to youth.

“His active involvement in our community and unwavering support for the Ranch over the years is deeply appreciated. Today we are privileged to honour Alan’s contributions by unveiling and naming our newest home, ‘Fraser House,’” she said.

“Now the Fraser House officially stands as a beacon of hope, offering emergency, short-term care for youth from Northern Saskatchewan. Thank you, Alan, for your enduring legacy of compassion and service.”

The new Fraser House will play host to nine children between 6-11 years of age who cannot live at home for various reasons. Funding is primarily through the Ministry of Social Services.

Staff members will provide 24-hour care, seven days a week, to the children living in the house. The list of staff includes a program manager, house parent, multiple program workers, and youth care workers.