Fourth Annual Christmas Village opens for season at Melfort Museum

The fourth annual Christmas Village opened with a drive through night on Dec. 4 at the Melfort Museum with some familiar features and new changes.

The annual event continues to act as a fundraising campaign to add more attractions to the Melfort and District Museum Settler’s Village.

The Museum will host the Christmas Village in 2021 as a partnership with the Christmas Castle. Curator Brenda Mellon said everyone has been working hard to make the Christmas Village better than ever.

“The museum staff and volunteers have been working really hard since the first week of September to prepare for this year’s Christmas Village,” Mellon said. “They’ve just worked tirelessly and a lot of the new features have been handcrafted by the staff or volunteers.”

Right when you enter the grounds there are two large lighted candy canes created by a museum board member. This year’s event also has new lights, and a display where Santa will sit every evening so guests can take photos. Santa will also have a few elves on special occasions.

“Then outside, we worked on developing a new cider hut so people will be able to go and help themselves to a nice hot cup of cider when they’re walking through,” Mellon added.

They have also opened up a couple of buildings on the grounds.

“In the schoolhouse, people will be able to see an enchanted forest. Then inside the church will have local carolers every evening, so people will be able to go in and listen and join in singing some Christmas carols,” Mellon said.

Melfort Museum Photo



A tractor covered in lights is just one of the sights at the Melfort and District Museum Christmas Village. Melfort Museum Photo



The Christmas Village was all lit up at the Melfort and District Museum on Saturday, Dec. 7. MELFORT MUSEUM PHOTO

Village carol singers fill the air with song at the annual Melfort Museum Christmas

Village on Thursday, Dec. 5.

“We’ll have the bonfire going each of the walkthrough nights, and for the three drive through nights on Wednesdays,” she added. “We want to give people a chance to come if they aren’t able to walk, or if they prefer to have the comforts of their own vehicle, they can drive through and see all of the lights.”

The Christmas Village is open Dec. 5 to 7, Dec.12 to 19 and Dec. 19 to 21. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. They will also be open for a drive through option each Wednesday on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The last night of the Christmas Village is Dec. 22.

Drive through nights will now feature a complete loop of the grounds because the museum is beginning a land expansion project. As part of the project, Mellon said, they acquired some additional land to the west of the museum, allowing organizers to extend the village.

The land expansion is extending into the Melfort Agricultural Society grounds that was used as parking for the Melfort Exhibition near the Four Seasons Arena each year.

“With that, we actually relocated some of our large trees and this has allowed us to have a complete loop for the drive through nights,” Mellon explained. “We have decorated the far end of the museum. Our Indigenous peoples building in the back of the school and the store are all decorated.”

Mellon said the drive through option will open up more opportunities for people who would not otherwise get to experience the Christmas Village

The village is expanding due to the vast collection of over 44,000 artifacts that are not on display.

“With this land expansion project, our vision is to add a number of buildings and then we’ll be moving pieces of our collection,” Mellon said.

“We actually have two buildings that are currently being constructed and we’ll be moving them in in the spring. They are a newspaper, a bank, and a telephone office. One of the buildings is divided into two,” she explained.

Mellon said the concept began under her predecessor, Gailmarie Anderson, and the work has continued on to reach the current phase.

“With this project, we are anticipating adding a number of different buildings to add to the settler village. We are just starting a fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise $250,000 and so we will be seeking sponsorship,” Mellon said.

Entrance is by donation.

“I just really encourage people to stop by and come visit us at the museum where we’re really excited to showcase everything that’s been happening here,” Mellon said.