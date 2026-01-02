Four suspects still at large following Dec. 29 armed robbery

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Police Service is still searching for four suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred the morning of Dec. 29.

Officers were called to the 800 block of First Street East at around 9:05 a.m. following reports of a robbery in progress. The caller told police a man was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while giving a ride to four people.

Officers attended the scene and located the male victim. At the same time, other responding officers located the stolen truck unoccupied at a parking lot in the 2800 block of Dunn Drive. Police seized the vehicle pending further investigation.

Investigators say two men and two women were involved in the assault and robbery. All four suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

Police make arrests following investigation into attempted vehicle theft

On Dec. 31, 2025 at around 8:10 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Second Avenue West following reports of an attempted vehicle theft.

Police say a woman was sitting in her vehicle when a truck pulled up beside her. Another woman got out of the truck and demanded the victim exit her vehicle. When she refused, she was assaulted.

The woman then got back in the truck and drove way. The victim did not require an ambulance as a result of this incident.

After further investigation, officers found the truck unoccupied and parked in the 600 block of 28th Street West. Police then visited a residence where two people were arrested without further incident.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested has been charged with robbery. At this time, no charges have been laid against a 34-year-old woman who was also arrested.

Police continue to investigate.

Police investigating after man stabbed on Dec. 31

At around 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, police were dispatched to the unit block of 28th Street East for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with injuries consistent with a stabbing. He was transported to hospital for further medical care.

Through investigation, officers learned the incident was believed to have occurred at a residence in the unit block of 28th Street East. Police attended the residence and one male was detained from inside the residence. After further investigation, the adult male who was detained was released from police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.