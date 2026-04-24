Four new judicial positions to be added to Sask. King’s Bench court

Regina Leader-Post Staff

Four new judicial positions are being added to Saskatchewan’s Court of King’s Bench.

The King‘s Bench Amendment Act, 2026 — introduced in the Saskatchewan legislature on Tuesday — will create a new classification of judges in the court.

The classification is to be referred to as “associate” judges, according to a government news release sent the same day.

Saskatchewan’s justice minister addressed the need for such positions while speaking to reporters after the sitting.

“We’ve got a growing province, which of course creates a greater workload,” Tim McLeod said. “The complexity of the cases that are being heard by the court, I would say, has increased over time.

“And I think the insistence of the higher courts — the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court — that the King’s Bench Court provide adequate and very thorough reasons for their decisions … we welcome that. But it does create more work for the judges of that court.”

The legislation is intended to allow the government to work with the King’s Bench Chief Justice to appoint four associate judges.

“Associate judges will be responsible for handling certain civil matters and family matters as assigned by the Chief Justice, improving the ability of Court of King‘s Bench justices to handle pressing criminal matters and other complex cases,” the news release states, adding that the term of office will last until an associate judge is 70 years old.

“The Act also establishes a compensation commission and complaint review council, which will follow similar rules and procedures as those that already exist in Saskatchewan courts.”

The move to appoint the associate judges will bring Saskatchewan in line with practices in other provinces, according to the release.