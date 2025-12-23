Four more Catholic Division schools receive playground grants

The Prince Albert Roman Catholic School Division announced this week that four more schools will receive a $50,000 Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association Grant.

The funds will be used to upgrade playground equipment at Ecole Holy Cross, St. Catherine Community School, St. John Community School and St. Michael Community School.

The project at Ecole Holy Cross has already been completed and the funds will be used to offset money invested by the School Community Council (SCC).

“Our playgrounds were one of the areas that we can’t thank this government enough for this opportunity,” director of education Lorel Trumier said. “Five of our six elementary schools will receive the grant. We’re so pleased about that because it really makes a difference. It’s important that this happens in our schools.”

In November, the division announced that the already completed project at Ecole St. Anne School also received $50,000 in funding from the program. Eligible project expenses incurred on or after April 1 were eligible to apply to receive the matching funding.

On Sept. 9, the Province of Saskatchewan announced at $3.75 million dollar annual investment to enrich outdoor play spaces. Parks, Culture and Sport Minster Alana Ross said at the time that the grant will be administered in partnership with Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA).

Trumier said each school has a different story in terms of the use of the matching grant,

“They did have to establish, through their SCCs, funds that would match up to $50,000 and in some cases, our schools will receive some in-kind support. In some schools, they’ll receive donations and have received donations,” she explained.

Trumier pointed to the quick actions by all of the SCCs to get in applications for the grant as a great piece of work.

“It was on a first-come, first-served basis. We were informed of that through the media release, and we did act on it pretty quickly,” she said.

The schools have all been notified by the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association.

Trumier was pleased to see the SCC’s financial burden lessened after receiving the grant so they can put the money towards other projects.

“I will also say it’s a result of some of the work that’s been happening, where there was a need and our SCC’s were doing fundraising for this purpose and so the grant gives us the opportunity to move it forward…. If that grant would not have been available it would not have happened this quickly if the grant would not be available,” Trumier said.

Trumier also shared the news with the board of education during their regular meeting on Dec. 15.

