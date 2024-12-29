Four goal third period lifts Raiders to weekend sweep over Swift Current

The Prince Albert Raiders finished off a weekend sweep of the Swift Current Broncos with a 7-5 win at the InnovationPlex on Saturday night.

A night after a 2-1 win at the Art Hauser Centre, interim head coach Ryan McDonald says penalties played a role in the game for both teams.

“There was a little bit more special teams, there was a few more penalties both ways and they had an impact on the game and it was a game that was a little more run and gun and a little less tighter checking and that’s something that we’re going to sit back and look to the video on and ways that we can improve.”

The Raiders had six different goal scorers in the winning effort. Tomas Mrsic (twice), Brayden Dube, Lukas Dragicevic, Niall Crocker, Ty Meunier and Aiden Oiring all found the back of the net for Prince Albert.

Prince Albert struck twice on the power play when Mrsic picked up his 12th power play goal of the season at the 1:37 mark of the second period. Niall Crocker picked up his 12th goal of the year on the doorstep just 0:25 into the third period.

Swift Current had a hat trick effort from Luke Mistelbacher and two goals from Carlin Dezainde. The only five-on-five goal scored by the Broncos was Dezainde’s second of the game just 0:36 into the second period.

McDonald says the penalty kill is an area that the Raiders would like to improve.

“That’s something that we’re going to get back to the rink tomorrow and really dissect and take a look at and meet as a group and as units and make sure that we can make those proper adjustments that we do need.”

Dimitri Fortin made 29 stops for the Raiders to pick up the win. Joey Rocha made 8 saves on 10 shots for the Broncos before being relieved by Reid Dyck to start the second period who made 25 saves on 29 shots.

The Raiders return to action on Monday night when they welcome the Saskatoon Blades to the Art Hauser Centre. It will be the first of eight head-to-head meetings between the two teams this season. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

