Four families lose their homes in wildland fire on James Smith Cree Nation

Four families have lost their homes and many more have had to evacuate following a fire on James Smith Cree Nation.

Fire crews from Melfort, Kinistino, Muskoday, and Garden River aided local residents in fighting the blaze. The Kinistino Fire Department described the incident as a “large wildland fire burning out of control” in a post on their Facebook page.

Crews from the Kinistino Fire Department were dispatched at 3:21 p.m. on Saturday. They set one group up on the south end of the fire to protect property while a second group pushed to the north end of the fire to stop its progress.

Fire crews from Kinistino returned to the fire hall at midnight, but were back on scene at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews Melfort Fire and Rescue arrived at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday following a request from Kinistino for mutual aid. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency was also called in to drop retardant, which helped setup fire breaks.

“RCMP and James Smith Security were also on scene, and many residents were helping out to protect their property,” reads a post on the Melfort Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

The Chakastaypasin Ban of the Cree Nation, one of three bands that make up James Smith announced on Facebook that four families have lost their homes, while “many more had to evacuate with little to no time to grab essentials.”

Many families have been able to return home, according to the post which was published at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday. However, there are still challenges.

A firefighter walks through the burned remains of a fire on James Smith Cree Nation. — Kinistino Fire Department/Facebook

“The ones who lost their homes are now faced with the overwhelming task of replacing everything they owned — clothing, furniture, household items, and personal belongings,” reads the statement. “While nothing can replace the memories tied to what was lost, we can help them begin to rebuild.”

The band has made a request for monetary donations to help families who are starting over. They’ve also asked for food and hygiene items.

The band says mental health workers will be made available tomorrow to debrief and support anyone in need.

“Your generosity means more than you know,” reads the statement. “Thank you to all those who have already donated and for standing with our families during this incredibly difficult time.”

Those looking to donate can contact 306-713-2890 for more information. There is also a dro-off location at the BCCS Gym.