Four facing charges, one suspect still wanted after police pursue stolen vehicle

Four people are facing charges after refusing stop a stolen vehicle for police last week.

On Friday, Saskatchewan RCMP received a request to be on the lookout for a SUV stolen in Prince Albert.

Later that afternoon, Smeaton RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle matching the description. Officers on Highway 55 between Smeaton and Nipawin located the vehicle activated their emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop and continue at high speed.

Carrot River RCMP attempted a traffic stop further east on Highway 55 but the vehicle again did not stop continued at high speed.

After the vehicle turned onto Highway 123, entering Cumberland House RCMP detachment area. Officers set up a tire deflation device. The SUV drove over it and continued on at a slow rate of speed with damaged tires. Officers boxed the vehicle in ad the SUV rammed a police vehicle before coming to a stop. All four occupants were arrested. No injuries of either the occupants or officers were reported.

28-year-old Jamyn Crawford of Prince Albert, 25-year-old Bryce Bird of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and 27-year-old Kayla Cook of Prince Albert are each charged wth one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Crawford was also arrested on warrants from the Prince Albert Police Service and breach of a conditional sentence order.

Bird was charged with two counts of weapon contraty to order.

Crawford and Bird are scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Nov. 25. Cook is scheduled to appear in court in Cumberland House in Dec. 17

RCMP took a fourth individual into custody but she was released after she misrepresented herself to police. She was released pending a future court appearance. As a result of continued investigation, 31-year-old Samantha Bird of Prince Albert faces multiple charges including, failure to comply with release order condition, obstructing a peace offiver, fraudulenty impersonating another person with intent to avoid arrest or proseuction and possession of property obtained by crime both over and under $5,000.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is described as 5’8 and 130 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She also goes by the last name ‘Freeman’

If you see Samantha Bird, you can contact your local police jurisdiction. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).