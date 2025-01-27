Four arrested after firearm discharge

Prince Albert RCMP made four arrests after reports of a firearm discharge in Northside, SK on Thursday morning.

After investigation, it was determined that an adult male discharged a firearm towards a vehicle and then proceeded to get into a vehicle and left the scene. There was no injuries.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 2 and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle as it headed west on Highway 3 towards Shellbrook. While following the vehicle, occupants discharged a firearm and threw multiple items out of the vehicle windor including a rifle. Officers located and seized the firearm from the side of the road. No officers reported any injuries.

For safety reasons, a tire deflation device was set up and the suspect vehicle ran it over near Shellbrook causing the vehicle to slow to a stop. Two adult males and two adult females were arrested.

During subsequent investigation, officers located and seized ammunition and three containers of cocaine in the suspect vehicle.

28-year-old Kirk McDonald, 30-year-old Randy Charles, 27-year-old Nadia Naytowhow and 33-year-old Alisha Ross all from Montreal Lake face various firearms related charges.

Charles and Ross were also arrested on outstanding warrants from Montreal Lake RCMP in relation to an armed robbery on January 16, 2025.

All four are scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on January 28, 2025.

