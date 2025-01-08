Foul play not suspected after body of missing 50-year-old found

Prince Albert RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 50-year-old man who went missing in the Sturgeon Lake area on Christmas Eve.

Orlando Okemaysim was reported missing on Jan. 1 after travelling to Sturgeon Lake on Dec. 24. On Wednesday, Prince Albert RCMP reported that his body had been discovered.

Okemaysim’s family has been notified.

The RCMP said in a press release the death “is not believed to be suspicious in nature” but the Saskatchewan Coroners Service will continue the investigation into his death.

Family members and community volunteers participated in an organized search at Sturgeon Lake after Okemaysim was reported missing.