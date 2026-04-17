Former Saskatoon officer gets conditional discharge for off-duty assault at party

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A dismissed Saskatoon Police Service constable offered an apology to a former colleague in a provincial courtroom on Thursday for assaulting her at a house party in September 2024.

Dylan Kemp said he invited the woman to his home for an evening of “safety and enjoyment.”

“That’s not what happened that night unfortunately,” he said during his sentencing in Saskatoon provincial court.

Kemp pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from a hot tub/pool party at his house on Sept. 14, 2024. Court heard the victim, a special constable with the SPS, and her husband were invited to the party.

Reading from an agreed statement of facts, Crown prosecutor Chris Browne said Kemp became extremely intoxicated.

“He was described as loud, in your face and asserting his dominance,” Browne said.

He told court the female co-worker went inside the house to use the bathroom. Kemp approached her, put his hand over her throat and asked her “if she liked it.” The victim hit Kemp in the chest area and he grabbed her wrist.

The two fell onto a couch, where the victim was able to kick Kemp off her, court heard.

When they went back outside, Kemp made a comment about how the woman could fight and how he wanted to “show everyone.”

She pushed him away after he got “extremely” close to her. The two eventually ended up on the ground where Kemp wrapped his legs around the woman’s waist. He asked her if she could breathe and she told him to stop, which he did, the facts state.

The woman then went to a firepit to find her husband. Court heard Kemp followed her, grabbed her again and the two went to the ground for a third time.

This time, Kemp hit the victim in the nose, which started to bleed. The woman and her husband left the party shortly after.

Browne said the victim had a black eye and a bruise on her right wrist. An investigation began after a co-worker noticed the injuries the following Monday.

As a result, Kemp’s employment was terminated in September 2025.

The victim did not attend court or submit a victim impact statement. Browne said Kemp reached out to her after the incident to apologize, saying he was “embarrassed.”

“The accused indicated that he used alcohol to cope with stress and trauma for work-related events that summer,” Browne said.

Court heard at the time, Kemp was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In a joint submission, accepted by Judge Morris Baniak, the Crown and defence agreed to a 12-month conditional discharge.

Kemp will be on conditions that require him to avoid drugs and alcohol while taking counselling. Speaking in court, he said he hasn’t consumed alcohol since the incident.

He’s also prohibited from contacting the victim. If he abides by his conditions, he will not have a criminal record.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said his client began having problems after an incident in 2019 where a child was mauled by an animal. Court heard he also worked on a homicide where a victim was found “mutilated,” followed by another homicide where the victim reminded him of his mother, which led to nightmares.

In 2024, Pfefferle said Kemp shot and killed someone while on duty after a gun was pointed at him.

“That 2024 shooting, he indicates that, after that event he became such a serious alcoholic, that the only time he was sober was during his shifts,” Pfefferle told court.

He said Kemp has been diagnosed with alcohol-use disorder, along with major depressive disorder and anxiety. He said his client has been participating in treatment and dealing with those issues. Kemp is currently unemployed.

Speaking to media outside court, Pfefferle said a discharge was appropriate given the circumstances, specifically citing Kemp’s mental health challenges. He noted his client is already complying with most of the conditions of his sentence.

Pfefferle said Kemp regrets his actions and is lucky to be alive given his alcohol use. He thanked the Crown for its “compassionate” approach to the charge.

“This is someone whose had significant trauma, but also significant growth,” he said.