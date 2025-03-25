Former Saskatchewan Liberal leader Jeff Walters launches federal election campaign in Regina-Wascana

Regina Leader-Post Staff

The race is on to represent the riding of Regina-Wascana in the upcoming federal election.

Liberal Party of Canada candidate Jeff Walters launched his campaign Monday with the official opening of his office at 1629 Park St.

Walters will be running against Conservative Party of Canada incumbent Michael Kram, who won the riding in 2019 from longtime Liberal MP Ralph Goodale. Kram is expected to launch his re-election campaign later this week, also with an official office opening.

The federal NDP does not have a candidate listed on its website in the Regina-Wascana riding.

“We find ourselves at a very interesting point in history,” said Walters in a news release. “This federal election will be one of the most important in recent memory.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney called the snap election over the weekend. Voters head to the polls April 28.

Carney, who won the federal Liberals’ leadership race at the start of this month, took over the country’s top job from Justin Trudeau less than two weeks ago.

The 2025 vote comes as U.S. President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian imports and suggests that Canada should become the 51st state.

“Canadians will have to ask themselves how best to keep Canada strong,” continued Walters. “Who is best suited to stand up to the challenges we face?”

With 2025 previously slated as a federal election year, Walters was nominated last fall as the Liberal candidate in Regina-Wascana. He has lived in the riding with his family for the past decade and ran as a Liberal candidate in the 2020 Saskatchewan election, also serving as leader of the provincial party from 2021 to 2023.

Walters is a lecturer at the University of Regina in the departments of sociology and justice studies. Prior to that, he worked for Agri-food Canada and then the Federal Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat.

“I’m excited to hit the doorsteps of Regina-Wascana. I have already been speaking with constituents for a few months now,” Walters said in the release, adding that he’s heard from voters who are concerned about the future of dental care, pharmacare and the child benefit.

“That’s what we are voting for.”