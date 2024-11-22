Former Sask. MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty to assault

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

Former Saskatchewan MLA Gregory Samuel Lawrence has pleaded guilty to an assault charge and received a 12-month conditional discharge.

The 58-year-old entered the plea in Moose Jaw provincial court on Wednesday to a charge that — between Feb. 6, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2019, at or near Moose Jaw — he committed an assault on Marjorie Lawrence.

His March 2020 public disclosure statement as an MLA listed Marjorie Lawrence as his spouse.

At the same appearance Wednesday, the Crown withdrew a charge that he choked Marjorie Lawrence in committing an assault on her in December 2019.

The guilty plea marked a change in course for the former MLA, who had previously signalled that he intended to take the matter to trial.

Court documents indicate that on the day Gregory Lawrence entered his guilty plea, Judge Ross Green imposed the discharge, along with a $100 surcharge.

The conditional discharge means that while a finding of guilt was made, no criminal conviction will be entered on his record, so long as he complies with the conditions set by the court for the specified length of time.

A probation order made by the judge indicates that for 12 months the former MLA must: keep the peace and be of good behaviour; appear in court when required; provide authorities notification of any change in his name, address, employment or occupation; have no contact with Marjorie Lawrence, except through a lawyer; not be within five metres of her and; not be within 50 metres of her residence, workplace, or place of education.

Gregory Lawrence, a former member of the Saskatchewan Party, resigned from the party’s caucus just before the charges brought against him were made public in January.

At the time, Premier Scott Moe said he was “deeply concerned” by the matter.

“Our work will not be deterred and we will continue to focus on violence prevention initiatives to protect our families, our communities and our province,” the premier stated.

Following his resignation from caucus, Lawrence sat as an independent MLA.

In September 2023, he announced that he would not run for re-election in 2024 due to motorcycle injuries, stating that his recovery “has been more challenging than expected.”

— with files from Alec Salloum

bharder@postmedia.com