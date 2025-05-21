Former Sask. immigration worker charged with laundering, fraud appears in court

Bre McAdam

A former employee with Saskatchewan’s Immigrant Nominee Program accused of money laundering and fraud made his first court appearance Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Tony Dou’s lawyer, George Green, appeared by phone on his behalf. The case was set over to June 17 as the defence awaits disclosure.

Dou was charged on April 29 with fraud over $5,000, accepting a benefit as a government official, breach of trust, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and money laundering.

The allegations stem from between April 2015 and July 2022.

According to RCMP, Dou is alleged to have “fraudulently altered documents and procedures, accessed government databases for unauthorized purposes, engaged in conflicts of interest, and obtained over $650,000 from participants of the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP).”

He’s also accused of laundering the proceeds of criminal activity while working as a full-time SINP employee based in Saskatoon.

Implemented in 1998, SINP “invites residency applications from non-Canadians who want to make Saskatchewan their home” and “nominates successful applicants to the federal government for permanent residency in Canada,” according to the provincial government’s website.

In a statement, deputy minister Drew Wilby told Postmedia that Dou was a ministry employee who left government in 2022.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of this investigation, through a dedicated compliance team and through partnership with other enforcement agencies we are actively working to deter and eliminate all fraud and misuse of immigration programs and exploitation of foreign workers,” Wilby wrote.

Dou remains out of custody.

– with Leader-Post files