Former Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther signs with Redblacks

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Brett Lauther has found a new home in the CFL.

After being released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders this off-season after eight seasons with the team, the veteran kicker signed with the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday just one day after the Redblacks released their former longtime kicker Lewis Ward.

First breaking into the league with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013, the 35-year-old Lauther bounced around in the CFL for a few years before landing Saskatchewan’s kicking job in 2018.

He played 114 games for the Roughrider over the next seven seasons, capped off by a Grey Cup championship this past season. However, the 2025 campaign was his worth statistical year as he made just 72.2 per cent of his field goals, with his previous low being 78 per cent in 2019.

That led to him being cut by the Roughriders earlier this year right before he was due an off-season roster bonus. In an exclusive interview with the Leader-Post in March, the Nova Scotia product said he was wanting to keep kicking and was hoping to find a new CFL team.

As for Ward, he had been Ottawa’s kicker since 2018 but had his worst statistical year last year as he made just 76.1 per cent of his field goal attempts. His previous career low was 83.3 in 2021. The 33-year-old was named the CFL’s most outstanding special teams player and most outstanding rookie in 2018 after converting 98.1 per cent of his field goals.

Meanwhile, the Roughriders added a rookie kicker to the roster on Friday as the club announced the signing of Global kicker Alex Hale.

After a collegiate career at Oklahoma State University from 2018-23, the 27-year-old Australian signed with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers in 2024 before he was released a year later.

Saskatchewan also has American kickers Michael Hughes and Jonathan Kim on the roster and it’s expected the kicking job will be determined in training camp, as the Roughriders will hit the field in Saskatoon on May 10.