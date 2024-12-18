Former Riders head coach joins his brother’s coaching staff in Calgary

Darrell Davis

Regina Leader-Post

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson has officially been added to the coaching staff of the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

Dickenson is the Stampeders’ new special teams co-ordinator, according to a team announcement. He spent last season as a senior consultant for head coach Dave Dickenson, who is Craig’s younger brother.

Dave Dickenson made several changes to his coaching staff following a 5-12-1 season, including dumping defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson and long-time special teams co-ordinator Mark Kilam. Monson has reportedly joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as their defensive co-ordinator while Kilam was recently named as the Edmonton Elks head coach.

Craig Dickenson was Saskatchewan’s special teams co-ordinator when he was promoted to head coach in 2019. He led his team to back-to-back West final appearances and compiled a 34-34 record as head coach until his contract wasn’t renewed following the 2023 CFL season when the Roughriders, for the second time in two seasons, lost their final seven regular-season games to miss the playoffs with 6-12 records.

———

Offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed a one-year contract extension with the Roughriders.

A University of Saskatchewan product from Langenburg, played 11 games for the Roughriders in 2024 and became a starting guard when the offensive line suffered a string of injuries. Zerr, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, was a second-round choice by the B.C. Lions in the 2022 CFL draft. He played four games as a rookie and joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023, playing three games before becoming a free agent and signing with the Roughriders before the 2024 season.

Zerr was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 11. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

———

The Roughriders have signed defensive back Eddie Heckard, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound product of Brigham Young University. Heckard attended 2024 rookie camp with the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

Heckard played at Weber State before joining BYU for his senior season, during which he made 47 tackles, including five for a loss, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups, five interceptions and scored one touchdown. Heckard is from Las Vegas.

———

Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou, offensive lineman Logan Ferland and linebacker A.J. Allen are among a group of players who attended recent workouts with the Broncos. All three are Canadians. They were among 11 CFL players at workouts on Monday, according to a report from KPRC-TV. Allen’s contract can expire Feb. 11 while Ajou and Ferland are signed through 2025. Players under contract to CFL teams are allowed to attend workouts and sign contracts with NFL teams but only a handful are typically invited to training camps.