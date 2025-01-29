Former Regina PPC candidate facing new charges for guns and tobacco

Trevor Wowk, 63, already faced a series of charges, including allegedly using a forged document and trying to intimidate a police officer.

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

A former federal political candidate who already faced criminal charges is now facing more — this time related to guns and tobacco.

“Good morning, your honour,” Trevor Wowk said Tuesday, standing in the gallery at Regina provincial court after his name was called.

Judge Lane Wiegers wanted to confirm with the 63-year-old accused man that he’d not yet appeared in court on the matters being addressed.

“Not on these charges,” Wowk confirmed.

Wiegers then read out the charges — all dated June 21, 2024, at or near Regina. Three relate to possessing unstamped tobacco.

Of these, one was brought under the provincial Tobacco Tax Act, one was brought under the federal Excise Act, and the other was brought under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Two additional new charges are related to improper storage of two different guns — a rifle and a shotgun. The final two new charges related to possessing the guns without being the holder of a licence.

All of the gun-related charges were brought under the Criminal Code.

When asked if he understood the charges as read, Wowk said: “I fully comprehend, your honour.”

He told the judge he’d expected an appearance by his lawyer, who already represents him on other charges.

However, no lawyer was present to speak on his behalf, so Wowk suggested the new matters be adjourned to a court date already reserved to deal with his other charges.

“I think that’s a reasonable suggestion,” Wiegers commented.

After the judge urged Wowk to make sure his lawyer is aware of the new charges, the accused man responded that it had “already been discussed.”

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Prior to Tuesday, Wowk faced a charge that alleges between July 20 and July 23, at or near Regina, he intended to “provoke a state of fear” in a police officer to impede him in the performance of his duties.

Further, he faced charges relating to offences alleged to have happened on June 12, 2020, at or near Regina. The first alleges that he knowingly used a forged document (confirmation of employment letters) as if it were genuine. The second alleges he knowingly possessed the identity information (name and signature) of another person “in circumstances giving rise to a reasonable inference that the information was intended to be used to commit the indictable offence of fraud.”

Wowk was granted bail in July and released on a series of conditions.

He was granted bail a second time after being placed back in custody for allegedly breaching release conditions. One of those charges, related to breaching a curfew clause, has since been stayed by the Crown.

On Tuesday, Wiegers granted the adjournment requested by Wowk, setting the stage for all of his outstanding charges to be addressed on the same date in February.

Wowk ran in the 2019 federal election as a People’s Party of Canada candidate in the riding of Regina—Lewvan. Election results indicate 573 ballots were cast in his favour, for 1.1 per cent of the overall vote.

bharder@postmedia.com