Former realtor Ron Lypchuk selected as 2025 Legacy Recipient

The Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce announced retired realtor and entrepreneur Ron Lypchuk as the 2025 Legacy Recipient on Monday.

The award recognized his four-decade career in real estate, entrepreneurial spirit and lifelong commitment to Prince Albert.

Chamber CEO Patty Hughes said that his impact goes beyond the world of business.

“His dedication to community, family and service has shaped this city in meaningful and lasting ways,” Hughes said. “We felt honouring him as our 2025 legacy recipient is a celebration of a lifetime of spent lifting others.”

Lypchuk’s professional journey began in 1978 when he earned his real estate license and started selling in Saskatoon.

After two years, he moved to Prince Albert—a decision that would shape not only his career but also the community he would come to deeply influence. Lypchuk went on to build a 40-year real estate career in Prince Albert, earning the respect of clients, colleagues and industry partners alike.

Real estate became a true family calling. In 2007, Lypchuk’s daughter Brianne joined him in the business, followed by his son Michael two years later. Together, the Lypchuk family built a recognizable presence in the region’s real estate landscape. He officially retired in June 2020 after 42 years in the industry.

Hughes said that selecting a winner for the Legacy Award each year can be a tough decision.

“We have so many amazing community members that have been involved in our business community. “It’s like, who do we pick? (We) just try to figure it out,” Hughes said.

She added that Lypchuk was very surprised and humbled when he heard about the award.

“He said, ‘I just do what I do,’ and the things that he’s extremely passionate about is Children’s Hospital, the Raiders, sports and supporting those community initiatives and his church as well,” Hughes said.

Before fully immersing himself in real estate, he demonstrated his entrepreneurial drive in the food industry. After relocating from Saskatoon, Lypchuk took over the Pulp Mill cafeteria, operating it for 10 years until the mill’s closure. In 1980, he expanded his business ventures by building Taco Time on Second Avenue, which he operated for a decade before selling to his business partner.

Hughes said that when she spoke to Lypchuk he said that two things were his passion food service and real estate.

“He said, ‘at one point I was doing both of those, but what really brought me to Prince Albert was to run the Pulp Mill Cafeteria,’” Hughes explained.

“Taco Time has a great history and reputation here in our community as well as, they have just been good corporate citizens,” Hughes said.

Balancing two demanding industries, Hughes said Lypchuk built a reputation for hard work, dedication, and community-minded leadership.

Throughout his career, the Lypchuk family have been passionate supporters of the Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network, contributing generously to causes that support children and families in need. Their commitment also extends to the local food bank, reflecting the family’s belief in giving back to the community that has supported them for so many years.

Lypchuk also served on the local sports council, and his children continue the tradition by sponsoring major sporting events throughout Prince Albert. A devoted Prince Albert Raiders fan, he has proudly held season tickets for more than 30 years.

Beyond business and sports, Lypchuk is an active member of the Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church, where he volunteers his time and talents whenever possible. His dedication to his faith community earned him a special award from the Bishop, recognizing his longstanding service and contributions.

In a release, the Chamber said Lypchuk embodies the spirit of the Legacy Award.

“His decades of business leadership, his commitment to family and community, and his unwavering support for local causes have left a lasting impact on Prince Albert. We are honoured to celebrate his achievements.”

The Chamber will formally recognize Lypchuk at the 2025 Legacy Brunch on March 17, where community members, colleagues, and family will gather to celebrate his outstanding contributions.

The Chamber will also announce the Samuel McLeod Award nominees at the brunch.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca