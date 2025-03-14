Former Raider Goldsmith released from hospital after severe injury in hockey fight

Former Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Terrell Goldsmith was released from hospital Wednesday night after being severely injured in a fight during a WHL hockey game.

The Raiders traded Goldsmith to the Tri-City Americans in July 2024. On Tuesday, he was in a fight with Ashton Cumby of the Seattle Thunderbirds at 1:05 of the second period when he hit his head on the ice after being knocked down.

Goldsmith was taken off the ice on a stretcher and the game between the two clubs was suspended.

In an update provided Wednesday morning, Tri-City said Goldsmith was awake, responsive, and in good spirits after arriving in hospital Tuesday night. Then on Thursday, Tri-City announced he had been released from hospital and was resting from home where he will continue to be monitored by medical staff.

“The Tri-City Americans sincerely thank everyone for their kind words and support of Goldsmith over the past few days,” reads the update.

Shortly after the incident, the Prince Albert Raiders tweeted “Praying for Goldy” from their official X account. The Calgary Hitmen, Saskatoon Blades, Kelowna Rockets, Everett Silvertips, Vancouver Giants, and Kingston Frontenacs also posted messages of support.

The Raiders drafted Goldsmith in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He played 185 games for Prince Albert, posting 10 goals, 20 assists, and 278 penalty minutes before being traded.

The Fort. St. James product was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes.