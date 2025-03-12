Former Raider Goldsmith ‘awake, responsive, and in good spirits’ after severe injury in hockey fight

Former Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Terrell Goldsmith remains in hospital under observation after being severely injured in a fight during a WHL hockey game.

The Raiders traded Goldsmith to the Tri-City Americans in July 2024. On Tuesday, he was in a fight with Ashton Cumby of the Seattle Thunderbirds at 1:05 of the second period when he hit his head on the ice after being knocked down. The game between the two clubs was suspended due to the medical emergency.

In an update provided Wednesday morning, Tri-City said Goldsmith was awake, responsive, and in good spirits after arriving in hospital Tuesday night.

“The Tri-City Americans appreciate the words of concern and support for Goldsmith,” reads the update. “We will continue to update his status.”

Shortly after the incident, the Prince Albert Raiders tweeted “Praying for Goldy” from their official X account.

The Raiders drafted Goldsmith in the first round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He played 185 games for Prince Albert, posting 10 goals, 20 assists, and 278 penalty minutes before being traded.

The Fort. St. James product was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL draft by the Arizona Coyotes.