Former Raider coach resigns from Hurricanes following second disciplinary investigation

Daily Herald Staff

Former Prince Albert Raiders defenceman and head coach Peter Anholt has resigned as Lethbridge Hurricanes GM following another disciplinary investigation.

Anholt was suspended once this season after a WHL Standards of Conduct investigation found he used “intimidating behaviour and language” while addressing the team following an 8-6 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Oct. 29. On Friday, Anholt resigned as GM following another investigation, this time into allegations from an incident in 2015.

“It was mutually determined that this is the best path forward following the conclusion of the investigation,” Hurricanes Board of Directors President Doug Paisley said in a press release. “The claim alleged Anholt breached the WHL Standard of Conduct with respect to threatening and intimidating language. The Lethbridge Hurricanes will move forward with the highest commitment to fostering a positive player environment.”

Anholt’s resignation is effective immediately. Senior advisor Barclay Parneta will assume GM duties on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

Anholt joined the Hurricanes as their Assistant GM before the start of the 2014-15 season. He took over as GM and head coach in December 2014.

According to a WHL press release, Anholt was allegedly involved in a verbal interaction with a player that “as described, falls outside of the WHL’s Standards of Conduct with respect to threatening and intimidating language” back in 2015. The claim was filed via the WHL’s 1-800 Respect hotline and investigated by the WHL Security Department.

Anholt has agreed to participate in counselling, according to the WHL statement, “in the spirit of personal betterment.” The Hurricanes and WHL will sponsor the counselling.

Anholt is in his eighth full season as Hurricanes GM. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Raiders in 1986-87 before being promoted to head coach in 1988. He also served as Raiders head coach from 2002 to 2007.

Anholt has also coached the Seattle Thunderbirds, Red Deer Rebels, and Kelowna Rockets. He is one of 16 WHL coaches with more than 400 wins.

Before coaching, Anholt played three seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He captained the team in 1981 when they won the Centennial Cup.