Former Raider captain Johnston ready to play in Prince Albert for first time since trade

It wasn’t the first time that Eric Johnston had been traded in his WHL career.

The 20-year-old Regina product is in his final season in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a third round pick in 2028.

Prince Albert had originally acquired Johnston from the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Kaiden Guhle blockbuster deal back in December 2021.

During an interview with the Daily Herald on Tuesday, Johnston says he is glad to be able to play in the East Division where his family is able to watch a majority of his games in person.

“I think what was good about the trade is I still get to stay close to home. So when we go to Regina and all the prairie teams, my family can make most of them. Even playing against them still, it’s awesome to be in this division. It’s going to be a tight division. I’m really excited to see how it pans out.”

When the Broncos visit the Raiders for the first time this season on Friday night, it will be the first time Johnston has played at the Art Hauser Centre since being traded by Prince Albert.

Including playoff statistics, Johnston appeared in 183 games with the Raiders recording 11 goals and 37 assists.

Despite being a visiting player, Johnston says he is looking forward to coming back to the Art Hauser Centre.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and seeing everybody. My time spent there was awesome and it’ll be a place that will always have my heart. Going back and seeing the old billets, the staff and most importantly my teammates it’ll be awesome to come back.”

During his final season with the Raiders, Johnston served as the team captain. This season, Johnston is serving as an assistant captain with the Broncos.

“It was awesome.” Johnston recalled about wearing the ‘C’ in Prince Albert. “You look back at all the names that have been captain before and it’s pretty historic. Kaiden Guhle, Nolan Allan, and all those guys, you kind of look back at it and you are pretty proud of yourself that you put your name in that mix. It’s been awesome.”

The Broncos will be looking at Johnston to provide a steady, veteran presence on the back end this season. According to the Broncos roster on their website, the team is rostering eight defenseman with five of them being in their rookie season in the WHL.

Johnston says he remembers being a young player in the WHL and is hoping to help his younger teammates gain confidence early in their careers.

“It’s a little different because I used to be that guy that was the young guy and looking up to the older guys. It’s been awesome working with the younger guys, kind of telling them your experience throughout the league and what you think and be an older role model for them and show them the way so they can succeed in their WHL careers.”

At the time of publishing, the Broncos currently sit third in the Eastern Conference with an 8-5-0-0 record through 13 games played.

Johnston says the Broncos are looking to improve on that early start.

“I think for our group, it was obviously a slow start for us. We’ve caught heat waves and stuff, but I think our goal right now is to try and get as consistent as possible and find an identity for our team. I think that the goal coming up here is getting that consistency and playing that full 60 minutes.”

Puck drop on Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre

