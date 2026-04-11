Former Prince Albert mill site draws fresh vision from BMI

A new vision is beginning to take shape for the former Prince Albert pulp mill site, but BMI Group says the work ahead will be measured in planning, partnerships, and patience rather than quick promises.

That was the message shared Thursday during a Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce luncheon, where BMI strategic advisor Chris Rickett outlined the company’s approach to turning former single-use industrial properties into sites that can support multiple businesses over time.

For Prince Albert, Rickett said the company sees an industrial future.

“We see the site as industrial at its core,” Rickett told reporters after the luncheon.

Rather than chasing one major project to replace what was lost when the mill closed, Rickett said BMI is looking at a broader mix of possibilities that could include forestry, energy, critical minerals, and possibly defence manufacturing.

“We really wanted to share how we’ve done what we’re looking to do at the Prince Albert mill, and how we’ve done it in other communities,” Rickett said. “Our overall thesis is taking these large industrial sites that were kind of single purpose and rethinking them for a diverse number of end users.”

The company has already announced an early partnership with Plum Gas to explore a compressed natural gas facility on the site, but Rickett made clear the broader redevelopment remains in its early stages.

“We’re not here to make big promises and disappoint,” he said. “We’re going to probably go through the next 12 months of just doing planning for the site and exploring some of these opportunities.”

Even so, Rickett said the response in Prince Albert has been encouraging.

“The city and the province have been amazing to work with. The community has been amazing to work with,” he said. “There’s just a bit of buzz about the site.”

Part of the planning process will involve deciding what part of the former mill still has value. Rickett said some existing infrastructure could be reused, including warehouse space with rail access, while other parts may eventually have to come down to make way for new uses.

“There will be elements that will stay,” he said. “But there are likely elements that will come down and are just required to make space for new use.”

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said the city remains encouraged by BMI’s approach and by the way the company has presented its long-term plans.

“It’s more information on what their business approaches, their strategy, so it’s fleshed out, and it’s still as exciting as it was the first time that we met them,” Powalinsky said.

He said the future of the site will depend largely on the kinds of tenants BMI is able to attract but agreed that not every piece of the old mill will fit the next chapter.

“It’s really going to depend on who’s coming in,” the mayor said. “As Chris said, it’s not going to be a revival of a pulp mill.”

The luncheon also gave the Chamber a chance to introduce BMI more fully to the local business community.

Patty Hughes, chief executive officer of the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce, said there had been plenty of questions about BMI since the company arrived in the city, and the event was meant to help answer them.

“I think it’s really important that they’re a new community partner in our business community,” Hughes said. “There was a lot of questions about them.”

Hughes said the presentation also gave local businesses a chance to start thinking about where opportunity may emerge as redevelopment moves forward.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said when asked if some business owners may have seen new possibilities in what they heard.

For now, BMI’s message is cautious but hopeful. The company is not offering a quick fix for one of Prince Albert’s most closely watched industrial properties. Instead, it is pitching a slower rebuild, one that could eventually turn the long-idle site into a more diverse industrial hub tied to the region’s economy.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca