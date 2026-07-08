Former PAGC Senator Roy Head passes away

The Prince Albert Grand Council is mourning the loss of a former senator.

Roy Head, a former chief of Red Earth Cree Nation passed away at the age of 70. He also served as a senator for PAGC.

A statement provided by the PAGC says Head was known as a respected leader, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said Head’s leadership was marked by kindness, wisdom, humour, and a deep commitment to strengthening First Nations communities.

“Senator Roy Head was a respected leader and a strong supporter of the Prince Albert

Grand Council and our member First Nations,” Hardlotte said in a press release. “His dedication to his people, his humour and his steady leadership will be remembered with deep respect. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Sandra, the Head family and Red Earth Cree Nation.”

A funeral service honouring Head was held at the Red Earth Cree Nation School Gymnasium on July 4