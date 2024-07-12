Former PA Chamber of Commerce chair seeks Sask. Party nomination for Prince Albert Carlton

Former Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce chair Meghan Mayer has announced her intent to seek the Saskatchewan Party nomination in Prince Albert Carlton.

Mayer served as chamber chair in 2017, and also served as director of the Downtown Business Development Board. She has owned and operated a hair salon with her husband since 2011, and served as lead pastor of Embassy Church for the past seven years.

Mayer said those experiences will allow her to represent the people of Prince Albert effectively in Regina.

“I love this community,” Mayer said in a press release. “I have lived, worked, and raised my family in this community for over 30 years. It is home. My background in business and pastoring gives me a diverse perspective on the different needs within our community, and I have a vested interest in the various economic challenges we face.”

If elected, Mayer said she would focus on supporting small business, promoting job growth, and improving access to healthcare and education.

She also wants to provide more support for local community groups.

“I believe in people and in community,” Mayer said. “I want to take my experience supporting business, non-profits, and community groups to the provincial level.”

“There are so many opportunities for growth in our community, and I believe that together, with hard work and vision, we can achieve great things.”

Mayer is the first candidate to seek the Sask. Party’s Prince Albert Carlton nomination since former MLA Joe Hargrave announced he would not run again. Hargrave was first elected in 2016, then re-elected in 2020, and was acclaimed as the Sask. Party candidate again in November 2023.

However, in May 2024, Hargrave announced he would not seek another term, saying he had discussed the issue with his family and believed he could not commit to another four years.

Longtime nurse Carolyn Brost Strom is the NDP candidate in Prince Albert Carlton after winning a contested nomination in September 2023.

The 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 28.