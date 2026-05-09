Former nationalist party leader Travis Patron faces new Regina assault and breach charges

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

Travis Patron, a Saskatchewan man with a criminal history including violence and hatred, is now facing new charges.

The 35-year-old Patron — former leader of a far-right political party — is charged that on Feb. 27 he committed an assault in Regina. He’s also charged that, on the same day, he failed to comply with two separate probation orders to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on the condition that he attend court, according to court documents.

Patron, who’s from Redvers, was slated to make a first appearance on the charges in Regina provincial court on Thursday morning.

However, when his name was called by Judge Daryl Rayner, a court worker relayed that Patron was unable to attend because he was dealing with matters in the Court of King’s Bench — a higher court.

Through the worker, Patron requested and was granted an adjournment until Monday, when he’s scheduled to appear in court again on the new charges.

Patron was once the leader of the federal Canadian Nationalist Party, which is no longer registered with Elections Canada.

His name has been in the news frequently due to charges and subsequent convictions for assault, criminal harassment, impersonation of a police officer and willful promotion of hatred.

He currently faces a pending charge for again allegedly promoting hatred.

With regard to that pending charge, the RCMP said its investigation began in April 2025 after reports “of hateful material being posted online in a public forum.”

— with files from Michael Joel-Hansen