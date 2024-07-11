Former Minto taken in fifth round by San Jose

It was the most memorable round of golf in Nate Misskey’s life, and it wasn’t because he shot a fantastic score.

The 19-year-old Melfort product and former Prince Albert Minto received a phone call from his agent while he was on the course playing with family that he had been selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round, 143rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Misskey says it was surreal to have his family around when he first heard the news.

“Just being able to share that experience with them was pretty awesome. Just having all your family around, it’s something I’ve worked for. Growing up playing hockey, you always dream of that, and seeing that happen has (been) like a dream come true. So, being able to share that with the people who have supported me all the way through. It was a great experience.”

In 44 games with WHL’s Victoria Royals, Misskey posted seven goals and 27 assists and a plus-11 rating. A freak accident would cost Misskey nearly two full months after he got cut by a skate blade in a game against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Jan. 9.

Misskey returned to the lineup for Victoria on March 15 and posted two points in four regular season games after his return. He appeared in four playoff games for Victoria, as they were swept in the first round by the eventual Western Conference champion Portland Winterhawks.

“It was tough.” Misskey recalled. “Nobody ever wants to be injured and be out for that long, especially during a draft year. The year that I was having, I thought I was doing really well. I didn’t let that stop me. it was a lot of work, a lot during the injury. Getting back to playing as soon as I could and also making sure I’m in the right shape to step back onto the ice as soon as I’m ready. I learned a lot from it. With it being my first injury, it was pretty hard. Being able to watch the games and kind of pick up a few things to add to my game and just see where I could be better in my game.”

Overall, it was a strong draft for the San Jose Sharks as they took Boston University centreman Macklin Celebrini with the first overall selection. With their second first round pick (acquired from the Erik Karlsson deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins), the Sharks nabbed London Knights rearguard Sam Dickinson.

Misskey was one of three WHL players selected by the Sharks. In the third round, San Jose took Calgary Hitmen forward Carson Wetsch. With their other fifth round selection, the Sharks nabbed Vancouver Giants d-man Colton Roberts.

Misskey says he is looking forward to making an impact in San Jose in the future, with the rest of the draft class.

“It’s awesome seeing all those guys. I think they did well on the draft. They all are a lot of young guys that can really make an impact in the coming years and obviously being part of that’s awesome. I want to help make an impact on their team and when I get there, being able to compete against them (and) see their style of play. It’s been awesome to become friends with them and get to know them a little bit better, too.”

Misskey is expected to return to Victoria for his 19-year-old season in the WHL.

sports@paherald.sk.ca