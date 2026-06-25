Former Minto Ravndahl looks back on WHL career

After more then 200 games in the WHL, Rhett Ravndahl’s junior hockey career has officially come to a close.

The Birch Hills product recently finished his final WHL campaign with the Kamloops Blazers where he skated in 55 games recording four goals and 12 assists during his overage season.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, Ravndahl says he was extremely thankful for his time in junior hockey.

“I know everyone says it, but it was quick. Looking back, I had so much fun. The last two years in Kamloops, they’re definitely unforgettable. I’ll never forget anywhere I played, Portland, Brandon, Kamloops, all unbelievable places and I’ll never forget my time there.”

Going into the season, there was no guarantee that Ravndahl would spend his 20-year-old season in major junior. He was competing early on in training camp with Ryan Michael, John Szabo and Jordan Keller for one of three overage spots on the Blazer roster.

Despite suffering an injury early on, Ravndahl was able to stick around for the full season in Kamloops. He says he was glad to make the most of the opportunity he had.

“It was unbelievable. Kamloops is such a prestigious team. Everything there is top-notch. Being traded there, I didn’t know what to expect, came in and got my feet settled right away. Going into my 20 year old year, I wasn’t really sure if I had a spot or not. We had four 20 year olds going into my last year. Luckily enough, I was able to get a spot there and that year was awesome.”

Kamloops was the third team that Ravndahl suited up for in the WHL. The former Prince Albert Minto was a fourth round selection of the Portland Winterhawks in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, taken 83rd overall.

Ravndahl found himself on the move during the 2023-24 season to the Brandon Wheat Kings as he was included as part of a blockbuster package that sent Detroit Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson back to the Pacific Northwest.

Almost a calendar year to the day later, Ravndahl was on the trade market again as the Wheat Kings shipped him to Kamloops in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. Brandon retained that pick and used it on forward Austin Rideout.

Despite not calling one place home for his WHL career, Ravndahl says the life experience he gained from having to adjust to new surroundings is something that was beneficial to him.

“I think it was great for me personally. I think when I first went into the WHL, I was kind of a more quiet small town kid. After playing there, being traded, you’re almost forced to kind of go out and be more extroverted and kind of make friends and be louder and whatnot. I think that helped me a lot, it helped me come out of my shell and become the person I am today.”

In terms of what the future holds, Ravndahl will continue his hockey career with the University of Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves this coming fall. The Seawolves also roster former WHLers Oren Shtrom and Tye Spencer.

Ravndahl says he wouldn’t believe the situation he is in today if he were to tell his 15-year-old self.

“There’s no way I ever thought I’d be in this position in my life. I went into the WHL draft barely even knowing all 22 teams that were in the WHL at the time. Now I’ve played on three teams, know everything there is to know about the WHL and now I get to play college hockey and never thought it would come true.”