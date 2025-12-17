Former Mayor Don Cody, Retiring City Manager Sherry Person recognized at final council meeting of the year.

Prince Albert city council marked its final regular meeting before Christmas with a series of recognitions and year-end reflections, honouring former mayor Don Cody and retiring city manager Sherry Person during a meeting that took on a collegial and celebratory tone.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky opened the meeting by recognizing Cody for his years of service to the city, presenting him with what he described as a token of appreciation.

“We want to say thank you for your years of service, your eloquent presence, your driving determination,” Powalinsky said. “We didn’t want you to feel that you were left out. We want to say thank you.”

Cody responded with humour before offering extended remarks during the public forum, where he focused on gratitude for City Hall staff and the broader community rather than policy matters.

“I’m here just to say a big thank you to those people that I worked with over the years who are now retiring,” Cody said.

He singled out Sherry Person, crediting her with years of service in senior administrative roles.

Sherry Person receives a gift from Mayor Bill Powalinsky in recognition on her service to the City of Prince Albert during Monday’s regular city council meeting.

“Without a doubt, you have made my life a lot better, and you’ve made the city’s life a lot better, and you made the community’s life a lot better,” Cody said. “We say thank you ever so much for your great work.”

Cody also recognized other long serving staff members, including Ramona Fauchoux, Terry Mercier, and Trina Wareham, thanking them for what he described as decades of dedicated service to the city.

“You have done great work,” Cody said. “You’ve been in loads of departments, and you’ve done yeoman service for this corporation.”

Reflecting on Prince Albert more broadly, Cody described the city as a place that often undersells itself.

“It’s one of the finest places on earth to live,” he said. “It’s beautiful Prince Albert. It’s a great place to live, and it’s a great place to raise a family.”

Cody closed his remarks by offering holiday wishes and encouraging residents to support vulnerable people during the Christmas season.

“If you have an opportunity to do something good for one of those vulnerable people out there and people who are obviously less fortunate than ourselves, please do it,” he said.

Former mayor Don Cody speaks during the public forum at city council, reflecting on public service as councillors as councillors and senior management listen.

Sherry Person was formally recognized earlier in the meeting, with Powalinsky acknowledging her retirement from politics and public administration.

“I really, really appreciate your drive, your passion, the amount of knowledge that you carry,” Powalinsky said. “It’s truly with great respect and appreciation that we present this token of our appreciation.”

During the mayor and councillors forum, several councilors echoed those sentiments, offering thanks to Person and other retiring staff while reflecting on the past year.

Coun. Blake Edwards described Person’s tenure as city manager as impactful.

“I was part of the council that hired Sherry, and there’s been zero regrets since day one,” Edwards said. “Lots of hard decisions have come forward, but all for the better part of the corporation and for the residents and businesses of our city.”

Coun. Troy Parenteau thanked Person and other senior staff for their guidance and support.

“You ladies have been a backbone and a place of support for all of us,” Parenteau said. “A place for us to come, to ask questions, to learn, to grow.”

The mayor and councillors forum also featured year-end reflections and holiday greetings from around the council table, with councillors highlighting charitable efforts, community events, and essential services operating through the holidays.

Coun. Tony Head described the meeting as a fitting close to the year.

“It’s been an interesting year, and a quick year,” Head said. “We got a lot done, and a lot happened in our city.”

Powalinsky closed the forum by thanking council, administration, and frontline workers, while encouraging residents to support local businesses and community initiatives during the holiday season.

“It doesn’t take a lot for us to just simply smile and say ‘Merry Christmas or best of the season to people,” the mayor said. “That can really mean a lot.”

The meeting marked the final regular council session before Christmas, with councillors extending holiday wishes to residents as the city heads into the new year.

