Former Lovers bring their fresh sound to Prince Albert’s EA Rawlinson Centre on Jan. 31

Scott Roos

Special to the Herald

Former Lovers, a dynamic pop band featuring much beloved Prince Albert singer LJ Tyson, will take the stage at the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts on Friday, Jan. 31, offering an exciting night of music that blends catchy pop melodies with heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals.

Fronted by the charismatic Tyson, the band’s sound is a vibrant mix of folk-pop influences, with sonics along the same vein as Yukon Blonde and Said The Whale. But Tyson describes their music as something entirely their own.

“I feel like this is like an equal project and I wanted to reflect that,” Tyson said while explaining how each member of the band contributes to the creative process.

The band’s new name, which came after the release of their early singles, reflects this shift toward a more collaborative approach to songwriting and performance. While the band’s recorded sound has drawn comparisons to indie pop and folk bands, Tyson mentions another interesting comparison: No Doubt, if they were based in Saskatchewan today.

Though they’re still relatively new as Former Lovers, the band’s members have deep roots in Prince Albert’s music scene. Tyson and bassist Kayanna Wirtz, who’ve played in different local projects over the years, are eager to bring their latest musical venture back home.

“I feel like we have to prove ourselves,” Tyson said. “I mean, we’ve been at it for a minute (as Former Lovers), and (while) this might be a new project, we’ve all been doing music for quite a while. People from PA have seen us in various groups … (and) because they’ve seen us do a bunch of different projects we want to make sure that we put on a good show.”

In the past year, Former Lovers have been busy recording their debut album, which will be released on Jan. 23, just days before their Prince Albert show. The album was created in an unusual setting: an old, renovated church where the band wrote and recorded much of the material.

While the project came together remotely after that in terms of future touring plans, the Jan. 31 performance will be the first time the band plays the new material live for a Prince Albert audience.

Joining Tyson and Wirtz on stage is guitarist Colin Klassen, who also produced the album. Klassen, known for his work in the local music scene as “the sound guy”, brings a distinctive guitar style that complements the band’s pop-focused sound.

Rounding out the lineup is drummer Cale Hretsina, who joined the group after the departure of previous drummer Kolton Kimbley, who left to pursue other interests. Kale, a member of the band Autopilot, brings a solid rhythmic foundation to the band’s live shows.

Fans of Former Lovers can expect a high-energy, emotionally charged performance that showcases both the band’s new material and their growth as a group. It’s a chance to experience a unique blend of folk-pop with a fresh, modern twist, all delivered with the infectious energy and enthusiasm the band is known for.

Tickets for Former Lovers at the EA Rawlinson Centre are on sale now. The show promises to be a memorable one, and with the band’s debut album set to release just days before the performance, this is a chance to hear some of the group’s most exciting new songs live for the first time.