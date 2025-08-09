Former Ice Wolves defenceman Graham named assistant coach

Jason Kerr

Northern Advocate

For the first time in four years, the La Ronge Ice Wolves will have a new assistant coach behind the bench.

Longtime assistant Kyle Schneider was named head coach of the Kindersley Klippers in July. In August, the Ice Wolves announced that Kyle Graham would replace Schneider as an assistant.

Ice Wolves head coach and GM Kevin Kaminski said the 22-year-old Graham brings a youthful energy and deep understanding of the organization to the coaching staff.

“Grammer brings passion, knowledge, integrity, and loyalty to the Ice Wolves defensive core,” Kaminski said in a press release. “He understands what it takes…. He’ll be a great mentor to these kids to develop both on ice and off ice and thru video. He already is a great asset and now even more so than ever.”

A former defenceman, Graham played two seasons for the Ice Wolves scoring two goals and adding 15 assists in 67 games. Known for his gritty and physical play, the Langley, B.C. product recorded 224 penalty minutes during his two seasons in La Ronge.

After his junior eligibility expired, Graham remained with the club as the team’s athletic trainer and equipment manager during the 2024-25 season.

“His dedication, work ethic, and familiarity with the team’s culture made him a natural fit for the assistant coaching role,” reads the Ice Wolves press release.

Preparations are still underway for the upcoming season. The Ice Wolves will open training camp later this month.

With Graham moving to the assistant coaching role, the Ice Wolves have hired Walker Munson as its new athletic therapist and equipment manager. Munson previously worked with bot the University of Regina Men’s Hockey Team and University of Winnipeg Men’s Basketball Team.

“It is a privilege of mine to join the La Ronge Ice Wolves organization as their Athletic Therapist and Equipment Manager and help contribute to the success of the team on and off the ice,” Munson said in a press release.

