Former city councillor Nowoselsky to run in Ward 7, cites city debt and out-of-control police budget as reasons for candidacy

Daily Herald Contributor

Former Ward 7 Coun. Dennis Nowoselsky, a fierce critic of the City’s spending habits, especially the size of its police budget, has announced his candidacy for the 2024 municipal election.

Nowoselsky will be running against Coun. Dawn Kilmer in who is seeking her second term in Ward 7. Nowoselsky was last elected to city council in 2016, but decline to seek re-election and instead ran for Mayor. Kilmer was elected to Ward 7 in his place.

Nowoselsky said his major concern is the management of city funds, and the size of the police budget, which he said it totally outrageous.

During an interview on Monday, Nowoselsky said the level of debt is unsustainable, and will cause residents to move away. According to the City of Prince Albert annual report, the City has $85.6 million in long-term debt. That includes a $30 million loan and a $15.7 million loan, both of which are going towards construction of the new Lake Country Co-op Recreation Centre.

In 2021, the City had about $21 million in debt. If the City takes out no new loans, they will pay off their last loan by March 2057.

“It’s got to be managed better, or there will be no City left,” Nowoselsky said about the City’s finances. “It’s important. You can’t do anything to improve the City with that much debt.”

Nowoselsky said Prince Albert needs a beautification program similar to what communities like Saskatoon, Melfort and Rosthern.

While on council he was a fierce critic of the City’s plan to build an indoor recreation centre, and he said that hasn’t changed.

“I didn’t support building two more hockey ranks because I knew we had to fix the sewer plant. It’s like a person that lives in a $200,000 home, but wants to live in a million dollar home. Get real They’re not being realistic,” he added.

Nowoselsky also took aim at city police salaries. He said the average police officer’s salary in Prince Albert is too high, and said there needs to be a new strategy for combatting crime.

“I’ve lived in this city for 49 years, and it’s never been as bad as it is now for crime and violence and addictions,” he said.

“There’s other ways to deal with it as a community.”

Nowoselsky has announced his 10 point platform he will advocate for if elected. The list includes providing adequate financial assistance to the Community Service Centre, keeping property tax increases below two per cent, paying off debt, and developing an off-leash dog park, among others.

Dawn Kilmer and Nowoselsky are the only two candidates in ward seven running for the council election on Wednesday, Nov. 13.