Former Carlton student wins $5,000 4-H Scholarship

Recently Carlton Comprehensive High School Graduate Skyler Preston was named one of the winners of the eight recipients of the 2024 McDonald’s Canada Future of Agriculture 4-H Scholarship by 4-H Canada.

Valued at $5,000 each, the McDonald’s Canada Future of Agriculture 4-H Scholarship is offered to senior 4-H members across Canada to support their pursuit of advancing important work and educational pursuits in agriculture.

Preston spent 12 years in the Whispering Pines 4-H Multiple Club north of Prince Albert. During that time, she worked on numerous projects but her main project was light horse.

“I am greatly honoured to have been chosen for the scholarship. Receiving this scholarship helps me to relieve some financial strain and allows me to focus on my studies,” Preston wrote in an email to the Daily Herald.

Preston is currently studying Veterinary Technology at Lakeland College in Vermillion, Alta. She said the course is the first step on her journey.

“Once I have completed my Veterinary Technology program, l intend to continue my education in animal health and wellness focusing on large animal and livestock. I would like to obtain my artificial insemination and my equine massage and chiropractic certification,” Preston said.

She eventually wants to work in the agriculture sector focusing on livestock health and wellness.

Both McDonalds and 4-H Canada congratulated the recipients.

“The impact of agriculture on our future goes well beyond the farm. Areas of expertise such as environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity conservation, food security, and more all play a critical role in securing a prosperous and sustainable future for Canada’s agriculture sector,” says Hugh Maynard, Interim CEO of 4-H Canada. “As we make progress towards more innovative practices in the agriculture and agri-food sectors, it’s great news that McDonald’s Canada recognizes the value of investing in our youth leaders, and in turn, investing in the long-term resiliency and the future of our industry in Canada.”

“At McDonald’s Canada, we are proud to partner with 4-H Canada in our shared commitment to fostering the next generation within our Canadian Agri-food industry,” said Ashwin Ramesh, Head of Sustainability & Impact Strategy at McDonald’s Canada and Canadian 4-H Foundation Trustee. “This scholarship is a testament to their dedication and potential, and we are thrilled to be part of their educational journey in shaping the future of agriculture.”

For more information on the McDonald’s Canada Future of Agriculture 4-H Scholarship, visit 4-h-canada.ca/scholarships.