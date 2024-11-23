Former Bear Brassard commits to Minot State

While she is enjoying her final year in the Saskatchewan Female U18 AAA Hockey League (SFU18AAAHL), the next chapter in Kinley Brassard’s hockey career has been decided.

The 17-year-old Saskatoon Stars forward has committed to Minot State University for next fall. Minot State is an NCAA Division II school in Minot, North Dakota.

Brassard says she is excited about the opportunity and was glad to get it done early in the season.

“I’m really excited. I’m so glad that I did it when I did too. I committed early and I was able to lift that weight off my shoulders because all my friends have been going through the university process and committing and everything. I’m really glad that that weight is off my shoulders and I’m really excited to be a Beaver next year.”

“It’s so great just to prepare early and really focusing on playing with your teammates and having fun rather than having the weight of meaning to commit and feeling that pressure.”

In nine games for the Stars this season, Brassard has registered one goal and six assists. Her only goal of the season was a game winner in Saskatoon’s 5-2 win over Regina back on Sept. 27.

Stars head coach Alana Serhan says Brassard is a player that can be relied on in any situation.

“I think a lot of her games stems from her leadership, her off-ice ability to be very in tune with her teammates brings a lot of leadership to her game. Which I think is a confidence boost for her linemates, people that she plays with. She definitely has a calm presence out there who can handle the pressure. She has the ability to possess the puck under pressure which makes her a reliable player in all situations.”

Since joining the Stars, Serhan has deployed Brassard on both wings, something she says will be a huge asset for her moving into the college level.

“I think she does a really, really good job of understanding different teammates that she’s playing with, how she can work with them and they can kind of use their strength together. I’d say one of Kinley’s biggest acts is that she can play on her off-hand or on her strong hand. She’ll play both left and right wing for us depending on the given day and the matchup. That’s something that not a whole lot of players can do. So that’s huge kudos to her and her ability.”

Prior to joining the Stars this season, Brassard spent two years with the Prince Albert Northern registering nine goals and 15 assists in 61 career games.

Serhan says Brassard has fit in seamlessly in the Saskatoon lineup.

“Kinley has been a great addition to our lineup. She brings the veteran presence, she brings a calmness to her game. She has the ability to adapt. I think it makes her a really versatile player, moving on to the next level, she is really someone that can play in all situations and in all positions which is huge.”

Brassard, who is from Saskatoon, made the decision to spend her final U18 AAA season in her hometown. Brassard says she still has plenty of special memories from her time in Prince Albert.

“One thing that really sticks with me is the Esso Cup. That was a really fun memory that we had. Just being in that atmosphere and playing so many teams from across the country was really great. I would say from last year being with the Global Sports Academy, that was really great. That made me so much better of a player and just so many great people in that program.”

“It’s so great. I’ve gotten so much better since I’ve played U15 and everything. The people and the competition among the league really pushes you to be better every time. The practices are designed to make you better and along with people around you too.”

Brassard indicated that she plans to study nursing at Minot State.

