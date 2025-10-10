Forests Canada reaches 50-million tree milestone

Ethan Braund

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Woolwich Observer

The Lorax is rejoicing after a record-breaking year for a Canadian forestry group, which helps them hit their lofty milestone of 50 million trees across the country.

Forests Canada supported the planting of approximately four million trees across Canada in 2025, a record-breaking year for the group.

Forests Canada is a national charity that was originally established in 1949, and its tree planting efforts began in earnest in 2004, as the group looked to expand on some of the landowner tree-planting opportunities that existed in the past.

“We created a program and started engaging across the supply chain to deliver tree-planting projects. This included the work with seed collectors, nursery and planting partners, and we work with landowners to get trees planted in the ground,” said CEO Jess Kaknevicius.

This is also made possible through fundraising that helps reduce the costs for landowners, she added.

Engaging with these landowners has always been an important part of reaching 50-million treegoal, especially since many acres that need tree planting are privately owned.

Reaching that goal was also helped focusing on and creating a tree-planting system that enables the whole organization to run smoothly, from planting speed to survival long after they are in the ground. The system is regularly updated.

“How we’re planting today is different than how we planted 20 years ago, and will be different than how we plant in 20 years from now,” Kaknevicius explained.

A chunk of the 50 million trees was planted here in the Waterloo Region, with approximately 12,800 being planted this spring and 288,000 all-time.

Planting not only provides the natural beauty of trees, but it also brings many other important aspects, said Kaknevicius, pointing to the impacts of climate change, such as changes in air or water quality, storm severity or frequency.

“What we’re really starting to understand better is these nature-based solutions, or these environmental solutions, are really critical for building resilient communities.”

The green spaces, also known as green infrastructure, that these new forests will bring are crucial for us as a society and hold significant value, she added.

“It might be because you like to go walking in the forest, because it makes you feel better. That’s important. It might be because you actually have a job in the forest, and this is something that is your livelihood. So that’s important. It might be because you enjoy watching birds, and they need habitat, and that’s important.”

Forests really provide everyday value, and they support communities’ well-being, she noted.

“We are incredibly proud to have supported the planting of 50 million trees, but I think the thing that’s most worthy of celebration is the collective impact of all those new and restored forests both economically and environmentally,” said Kaknevicius.

“From the collection of seed and growth of seedlings right through to tree planting and the maintenance needed to ensure they thrive, forests are a key source of economic prosperity across Canada – and that’s before we even think of all the good that 50 million trees will do for water, air, soil, and wildlife throughout their lives.”

For more information on Forests Canada, see www.forestscanada.ca.