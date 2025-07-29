For the period of July 15-21

Ministry of Agriculture

The rain that fell through wide parts of the province over the weekend was a positive sign for many producers. However, even within regions that received the rain the impact on crop and pasture conditions was variable. In some areas, the rain came just in time to carry crops forward through flowering and grain fill, while in other areas the rain came too late to make a difference to crops or pastures.

For areas that received precipitation, producers are hopeful pasture grass recovers from grazing and stress from dry conditions. In areas where heavy rain was received, livestock water sources should see some replenishment, reducing the need to haul water for livestock.

The cooler weather and recent rainfall have helped sustain or improve topsoil moisture in the province. Topsoil moisture is highly variable region to region, but most regions have seen an increase in ratings after the recent rainfall. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two percent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and five per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Lastly, pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 59 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and 11 per cent very short.

The rain, along with the cool weather, will give crops a break from the lack of moisture they have been under and will help them fill. The Eston area reported the most rain this week with 83 millimetres (mm), followed by the Bethune area with 74 mm, and finally the Admiral area reported 68 mm. There were many areas that reported rainfall from 15 mm to 50 mm, while other areas saw rainfall ranging from 2 mm to 15 mm.

Crop development has leveled out closer to normal for the province, and crops should use the recent rain and cooler temperatures to develop at a regular pace rather than rush or delay development due to stress. Crop development varies from region to region, with drier areas showing the most accelerated crop development.

The rain impeded haying operations over the weekend as producers waited for the crop to dry before proceeding with baling. Haying operations are almost complete with 20 per cent standing, 21 per cent cut and 59 per cent baled or put up as silage. Hay quality is rated as nine per cent excellent, 55 per cent good, 31 per cent fair and five per cent poor.

Producers report their crops are still showing damage and stress from the numerous weeks of heat and overly dry conditions this growing season. Gophers and grasshoppers are causing minor to moderate damage to crops this week with some areas seeing higher damage depending on pest populations. With the large amounts of rainfall seen in some areas, flooding was a concern for some producers as low spots in their fields have filled with water. The rain and strong winds have led to cereal crops lodging across many regions, and producers are hopeful the damage is minor and their crops can recover in time for harvest.

Producers whose crops are furthest along are beginning to get their equipment ready. The Ministry of Agriculture reminds producers to operate safely during the pressures of harvest time. Please remember to use every precaution available for fire prevention as the extremely dry conditions increase the risk of combine and grass fires.

Over the upcoming weeks, producers will be busy finishing fungicide spraying, haying and getting equipment ready for harvest. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working.

For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free: 1-866-457-2377.

This can be a stressful time of year for producers as weather conditions can be unpredictable. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Follow the 2025 Crop Report on X (Twitter) at @SKAgriculture.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Rain showers scattered throughout the region this week caused minor delays in haying and spraying operations. The rain, along with the cooler smokey weather, has allowed crops to maintain their development and, in some cases, allowed crop stands to even out. Those who missed the rain report their crops are beginning to turn and mature more rapidly.

The highest amount of rain fell in the Rosthern area at 50 mm in a localized storm. The Lake Lenore area received 28 mm over the past week and the Melfort area received 20 mm. Many other areas received various amounts of rainfall.

Topsoil moisture was reported to increase throughout the region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 58 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and six per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 51 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 17 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 51 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and 16 per cent very short.

Crop development remains largely normal; however, in areas under the most stress from poor soil moisture conditions, crop development is still ahead of normal.

Haying operations continue to progress in the region; there were minor delays due to rain but producers are making the most of the good weather. Twenty-nine per cent of the hay crop has received its first cut with 47 per cent baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated as 11 per cent excellent, 65 per cent good and 24 per cent fair.

Areas within the region reported minor to moderate damage from lack of moisture, heat and wind. Minor crop damage was reported from flooding, hail, grasshoppers, flea beetles and gophers. Disease has been noted in some areas with producers applying fungicides to suppress disease already present and proactively spraying to manage disease from developing.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Scattered showers brought some momentary relief to crops and pastureland in the region; however, conditions were so dry previously that more rain is desperately needed soon. Producers report that in areas that missed the rain crops continue to deteriorate and dry down and some crops have been taken off as livestock feed.

The highest amount of rain fell in the Hafford area at 58 mm in a localized storm. The Mayfair area received 36 mm over the past week and the Glaslyn area received 21 mm. Many other areas received various amounts of rainfall.

Improvements to topsoil moisture were observed throughout the region largely due to heavy rains in small, localized areas and moderate rains elsewhere in the region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 34 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 23 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 18 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 53 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 18 per cent adequate, 31 per cent short and 51 per cent very short.

Haying operations have progressed throughout the region. Nine per cent of the hay crop has received its first cut with 66 per cent baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated as 15 per cent excellent, 38 per cent good, 39 per cent fair and eight per cent poor.

Areas within the region reported minor to severe damage from lack of moisture, wind and heat. Minor to moderate crop damage was reported from grasshoppers and minor damage from gophers. Producers are beginning to monitor for bertha armyworm in their fields as well.