For Nurses, for patients, for care closer to home

Boreal Healthcare Foundation

Submitted

Every day, nurses walk into moments most of us only experience a few times in our lives.

They walk into fear, pain, recovery, uncertainty, relief, and hope. They walk into rooms where families are waiting for answers, where patients are trying to be brave, and where one kind word can stay with someone for years.

This week, during Nursing Week, we pause to say thank you.

Not because one week is enough. But because it gives us a moment to recognize what nurses mean to this community, and what it takes to support the care they provide every day.

At Victoria Hospital, nurses are at the centre of care. They are there when a child is sick, when a parent is recovering, when someone is waiting for surgery, when a patient arrives in emergency, when a family receives difficult news, and when healing begins one small step at a time.

Their work depends on skill, judgment, compassion, and experience. It also depends on what is available around them: the equipment, technology, spaces, and tools that allow care to happen safely, quickly, and close to home.

That is why donations to healthcare matter in such a direct and practical way.

When you support the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, you are helping create the conditions nurses need to provide better care. You are helping purchase equipment that supports diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, comfort, safety, and recovery. You are helping make sure nurses have the tools they need when a patient is in front of them and every moment matters.

That is also why Equip The Vic matters.

Across our region, people know the Victoria Hospital expansion is underway. They can see the future taking shape. But a hospital is more than walls, windows, and rooms. For that hospital to truly serve patients and families, it must be equipped.

That means beds, monitors, imaging technology, surgical tools, emergency equipment, maternal and pediatric supports, and many other pieces of equipment that most people never think about until someone they love needs them.

Nurses understand this better than anyone.

They see the difference the right equipment can make. They know what it means when a patient can be assessed sooner, treated sooner, moved more safely, monitored more closely, or made more comfortable. They also know how important it is for families to receive more of that care here, without having to travel farther from home during already difficult times.

Equip The Vic is about preparing for the future of healthcare in Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan. As the hospital grows, the care inside it must grow with it. That means giving nurses, physicians, and healthcare teams the equipment and technology they need to care for more people, closer to home.

Local healthcare belongs to all of us.

No one knows when they will need it. No family plans for the emergency room visit, the diagnosis, the surgery, the early morning call, or the long night at a bedside. But when those moments come, we all hope the care we need is close, capable, compassionate, and ready.

Nurses help make that possible.

They are often the people patients remember most. The nurse who explained what was happening. The nurse who noticed something had changed. The nurse who helped a family understand the next step. The nurse who made a frightening moment feel a little less lonely.

This Nursing Week, we honour those nurses.

We thank them for their skill, their strength, their patience, and their compassion; for showing up day after day for patients and families across our region. We thank them for carrying so much, often quietly, in service of others.

Gratitude matters. Support matters too.

When we thank nurses, we should also make sure they have what they need to do their work. Equipment is not just a list of items. It directly affects what nurses can do, how patients experience care, and how prepared our hospital is for the needs of this region.

A monitor can help a nurse see when something changes.

A hospital bed can help keep a patient safer and more comfortable.

A piece of diagnostic equipment can help a healthcare team find answers sooner.

In the hands of nurses and healthcare teams, these tools become part of the care patients receive. They become comfort, information, safety, time, and support. They become part of the difference between leaving home for care and receiving more of that care here, surrounded by family, community, and support.

That is what Equip The Vic is really about. Better care. Closer to home.

For patients. For families. And for the nurses who care for them every day.

This Nursing Week, please join us in thanking the nurses who serve our community, and consider making a donation in their honour.

To learn more or support Equip The Vic, visit www.equipthevic.ca.