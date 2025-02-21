Food allergies on the rise, especially in Children

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Many adults have noticed an increase in their own allergy symptoms, and it’s becoming even more common in children.

To shed some light on this trend, I spoke with Beatrice Povolo, Director of Food Safety and Regulatory Affairs at Food Allergy Canada, a national non-profit organization that has been around since 2001 (previously known as Anaphylaxis Canada)

As more information becomes available, more questions arise, including why food allergies seem to be on the rise.

When asked about this, Ms. Povolo mentioned that several risk factors might be at play:

•Feeding practices: Delaying the introduction of allergenic foods and infrequent consumption of those foods puts infants at risk of developing food allergies.

•Age: Food allergies are more common in young children than in older children or adults, currently impacting over 600,000 children in Canada.

•Family history: Having an immediate family member with allergies increases the likelihood of developing one.

•Existing allergies: If you already have a food allergy, you’re at a greater risk for developing another.

•Related medical conditions: Certain conditions, such as asthma or eczema, can increase the risk of developing a food allergy.

It’s essential to note that while reactions to certain foods are common, some may be caused by food intolerance rather than a food allergy. Food intolerance affects the digestive system, and can cause discomfort but is generally not life-threatening.

On the other hand, a food allergy affects the immune system, and symptoms can be life-threatening if an allergen is consumed.

Ms. Povolo emphasized the importance of knowing what’s in the food and how it impacts one’s quality of life.

Food Allergy Canada has been instrumental in advocating for clear food labelling and collaborating with food manufacturers to include common names of food allergens on labels, making the ingredient label a vital resource for those with allergies.

In 2023, Food Allergy Canada partnered with the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology to launch an updated National Food Action Plan, with a key focus on access to ingredient information and accurate labelling.

As research continues to advance, new treatments are being explored, offering new hope for those living with allergies in Canada.

Ms. Povolo stressed the ongoing need for research and the importance of improving the quality of life for those impacted.

For more information, visit Food Allergy Canada’s website or attend their National Conference 2025: Unlocking the Food Allergy Future, taking place on May 10 in Toronto, ON. Registration and details are available online, including a youth registration option.

The conference aims to bring together adults and youth, with additional sessions for teens and allied health professionals. A live-streaming option will also be available for those unable to attend in person.

You can find more details about the conference and food allergies on the Food Allergy Canada website at foodallergycanada.ca/2025Conference.