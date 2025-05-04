Fond Du Lac RCMP searching for 39-year-old who escaped custody

The Fond Du Lac RCMP are searching for a 39-year-old man who escaped while being held in custody at the local detachment.

Richard McDonald was remanded into custody on May 2. He faces a number of charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and mischief.

McDonald fled the detachment on foot, travelling south. He was last seen on the Main Road in the area of the Fond Du Lac RCMP Detachment at around 12:30 a.m. on May 4.

Police have described McDonald as around 5’10 and 209 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black sweatpants with white lettering.

McDonald was not wearing any shoes, and officers are concerned for his well-being given the cold temperatures.

Anyone who sees McDonald is asked to avoid approaching him. Instead, residents should call the RCMP at 310-7267. Information can be submitted anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.