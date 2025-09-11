Focus on China: Government of Canada joins Saskatchewan Government in trade mission  

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

Initiated by Canadian Premier Scott Moe, the province of Saskatchewan is leading a trade mission for international meetings with Asian countries. Recently, Premier Moe extended an invitation to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and other federal ministers, to join the China-focused agreements for the Asian business trip initiative.

This is the first time in six years a Canadian Premier organized a trade mission to China with a goal to preserve the vital multi-billion dollar trade relationship between the two countries. The prairie Premier and his government representatives are also attending trade talk meetings in Japan and South Korea.

“Saskatchewan has expressed urgency to the federal government and been clear that we need to see action now to support the over 200,000 people across Canada’s canola industry,” said Moe. “That’s why we are leading through this mission, reinforcing future trade opportunities and engaging with China on these temporary duties before it’s too late.”

After requests to the Government of Canada by the Saskatchewan Premier, the Federal Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Carney, Kody Blois, confirmed that federal government officials will accompany representatives from Saskatchewan to the international meetings in China. The federal and provincial government officials will unite to participate in constructive discussions with Chinese officials. The united diplomacy from Canada seeks to address several trade irritants experienced by both China and Canada to reach a cooperative and fair resolution.

“I’m very pleased with the announcement this morning from the federal government that the parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Carney, Kody Blois — who was at our meeting a couple of weeks ago in Saskatoon — he’ll be joining us in our mission in China,” said Moe in a televised public statement, “And that is a positive, I think, not only for the mission, but a positive for where we can get to in the broader opportunities that we might have with a country like China.”

China is a major market for Canadian canola seeds and oil, along with other high-quality Canadian commodities, which are abundant on the Saskatchewan prairies. In 2024, Saskatchewan’s exports to Asian countries exceeded $10 billion combined. More specifically, exports to China totaled $4.4 billion. The Asian country supported the Canadian canola industry, which provided employment and lucrative industry growth in Canada. Without the international support of China, Canada’s canola industry and economic lucrativeness, particularly in Saskatchewan, appears questionable to many.

Japan and South Korea received a combined $929 million and $162 million in Saskatchewan exports respectively.

The federal government of Canada, which is under new leadership with Prime Minister Mark Carney, is being branded as ‘Canada’s new government’ in federal government press releases. Under Carney’s leadership, the Liberal government continues to actively work with provincial, territory, First Nations, Métis and Inuit governments across the nation.

Carney’s federal cabinet stated they are committed to supporting farmers in the western hemisphere of Canada, along with businesses that are both directly and indirectly affected by tariffs. The federal commitment is reported to remain for the duration of the ongoing diplomatic negotiations with China and other Asian countries, such as Japan and South Korea. The unilateral goal is to solidify a collective Canadian unity, which includes building a one Canadian economy with secure and reliable international trading partners to distribute high-quality Canadian goods. As well, the federal government promises to announce additional measures in support of Canadian food producers.

Due to the complications of the business relationship between China and Canada, China is extending the canola issue until March 26, 2026. China’s reason for the extension is due to the case involving complexities. Additional impacts about the decision include a trade dispute regarding metals and electric vehicles with the federal Canadian government.

“I was also pleased to see Prime Minister Carney and the federal government and the Premier of China reactivate the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETC), which had sat dormant for a number of years,” said Saskatchewan Premier Moe. “That was re-energized and reactivated here just this past month. And this is, again, I would say, a positive step in the broader opportunities that may lie ahead for our two countries.”

On August 26, 2025, the 28th meeting of the China-Canada Joint Economy and Trade Commission (JETC) took place in Ottawa, Canada. The international meeting was co-chaired by China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce, Li Chenggang, and Canada’s Deputy Minister of International Trade at Global Affairs Canada, Rob Stewart. The two representatives took part in candid, practical, and constructive discussions focused on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations.

Chenggang and Stewart also formerly addressed both China’s and Canada’s economic and trade concerns. The discussions addressed and advanced the pragmatic economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The goal was to solidify a mutual respect and win-win outcome for positive and progressive results when it comes to international trade between China and Canada.

As a result, progress towards stabilizing international trade agreements resulted for the China-Canada trade relationships agreement. The agreement includes the continued leveraging of the JETC mechanism. JETC serves to assist with accumulating positive outcomes in the economic and international trade relationship between the two countries while promoting healthy, stable and sustainable developments in the China-Canada economic and trade relations.

In addition to the business negotiation meetings in China, Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development, Warren Kaeding, is leading a simultaneous trade mission in South Korea. Once the South Korean negotiations are complete, Kaeding is scheduled to join Saskatchewan Premier Moe in Japan where the two politicians will continue international trade discussions with South Korean government representatives. The entirety of the Saskatchewan trade mission aims to deepen the province’s ties with international food, agriculture and energy industry stakeholders while showcasing the advantages of doing business in the Canadian province.

“As we continue to diversify our export markets, we see a lot of opportunity in both Japan and South Korea,” said Kaeding. “Our government is working hard to navigate ongoing trade challenges, and our international trade and investment offices are the vital resource that will guide us through. We are committed to missions such as these because they bring back real results to the citizens of our province.”

Saskatchewan continues to lead by example in supporting the province’s canola industry. Earlier this week, Moe announced funding for up to 50 per cent of the cost for road improvements to Grain Millers Drive near Yorkton to support the area’s canola producers and processors. The Premier also met with canola sector leaders in Saskatoon to discuss Canada’s response to Chinese tariffs.

The Saskatchewan Premier’s action to lead the trade mission in Asia is representative of an action plan with purpose to maintain and strengthen international trade ties. This is particularly focused on two of the province’s largest trading partners: China and Japan. The trade mission aims to bolster partnerships and foster enhanced collaboration in trade and innovation.

The China and Japan mission will run from September 6 to 12, 2025. The South Korea mission will run from September 6 to 9, 2025.