Flooding across Saskatchewan, forcing highway closures and local emergencies

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca

NORTH — Flooding across Saskatchewan continues to affect transportation and communities as of May 5, with multiple highway closures and updated guidance from Saskatchewan Highways and the Water Security Agency.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency reports 24 flooding incidents so far this year, compared to nine at the same time last year and a five-year average of seven. The agency says it is working with communities experiencing or at risk of flooding and co-ordinating support where required.

Several highways in northeast Saskatchewan remain closed due to water over the road and washouts. As of May 5, Saskatchewan highways reported:

Highway 25, about four kilometres east of St. Louis, has been closed since May 1 because of a washout. A detour is in place for light traffic.

Highway 163 near Red Earth was closed May 5 after water covered the roadway.

A road north of Highway 3 near Brancepeth also remains closed due to washout damage.

In northern areas, Highway 916 west of Highway 2, Highway 936 near Highway 2, and Highway 918 north of Highway 165 are all closed. Highway 936 is closed due to a culvert washout and has no detour available.

Check Saskatchewan Highways for the most up to date information.

Several rural municipalities have been affected by the flooding. The RM of Paddockwood has declared a state of local emergency and reports approximately 120 locations impacted by washouts or water over roads. In some cases, sections of roadway are reported to be fully submerged.

In the RM of Connaught No. 456, they posted on social media that high water levels along the Carrot River are expected to continue for the next four to six days, according to the Water Security Agency. Northern areas of the municipality are most affected, and non-essential travel is discouraged.

Submitted photo.

Highway 35 before the Carrot River bridge. Photo taken at 6:09 a.m. on May 5.

According to the Water Security Agency, water levels and flows remain elevated in several basins.

In the Quill Lakes basin, flows in northern tributaries have increased significantly and are near peak levels, while southern tributaries are declining. Preliminary analysis suggests flows in some areas are consistent with infrequent, high-volume events. Levels at Big Quill Lake continue to rise.

In the North Saskatchewan River basin, including areas near Prince Albert, tributary flows are increasing as remaining snowpack melts. Cooler overnight temperatures are expected to slow the rate of runoff in the short term.

Flows in the Carrot River system are increasing downstream, with peak levels anticipated within the next several days.

Further east, inflows into the Saskatchewan River system near Cumberland House have increased, and water levels are expected to rise through the week before peaking.