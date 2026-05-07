Flood response expands as Paddockwood reports 23 road closures

Flooding continued to affect roads, rural access and emergency response efforts across north-central Saskatchewan Wednesday, as the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency reported 34 communities under local states of emergency and the RM of Paddockwood listed 23 road closures.

SPSA said in an email Wednesday evening that it was working with communities that are at risk of flooding or already experiencing flooding conditions.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said 34 communities had declared local states of emergency. SPSA said it was supporting 20 communities and rural areas with flooding incidents, including staff or equipment resources.

SPSA’s active incidents page, updated at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, showed the agency was responding to 20 active flooding incidents. The page listed 28 flooding incidents year-to-date, compared to nine at the same point last year and a five-year average of seven.

“The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is working with communities that are at risk of flooding or currently experiencing flooding conditions, providing resources and supports to several impacted communities,” SPSA said.

The agency said it would continue working with local authorities and provide support and resources when requested.

In the RM of Paddockwood, officials reported widespread road impacts. A road closure update posted to the RM website listed 23 roads or road sections as currently closed, including parts of TWP 520, Montreal Trail, Grid 791, TWP 2244, TWP 2240, Range Road 530, Meath Park Grid, Elk Range Road, Foxford, Baseline Road and several other routes.

The RM warned motorists not to drive through water flowing over or standing on roads. Officials said crews cannot fully assess damage until water recedes, and warned that hidden hazards may include undermined culverts, structural voids and road surface failure.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the RM of Paddockwood said it was expecting more water to enter the northern areas of the municipality from the Northern Provincial Forest before moving south through established water runs.

The RM said thousands of acres of land were submerged within the municipality. Some areas outside the main water runs were expected to begin receding as source water decreased in southern parts of the RM, but officials warned drivers that submerged roads may not be safe even if they appear passable.

The RM asked residents to report water over roads to their division councillor or the RM office.

The RM of Buckland also posted several updates Wednesday as its flood response continued.

In a Facebook post around 3:20 p.m., the RM asked anyone unable to access their property because of washed-out or flooded roads to contact the RM office as soon as possible. The RM said it was working to identify areas where residents may be landlocked so it could prioritize response efforts and coordinate assistance.

In a website update posted at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, Buckland officials said the RM was focused on responding to the flood situation and providing emergency support to affected residents. The RM said it had not restricted access to companies or service providers, but residents, contractors and companies must follow road regulations and road bans.

The RM said septic services are considered essential, but garbage collection is not considered essential during road ban conditions. Officials said heavy non-essential traffic can cause significant and costly damage to municipal roads.

The latest Buckland updates followed Tuesday night’s mandatory evacuation order for part of Shell River Heights.

The RM also thanked SPSA, Buckland Fire and Rescue, RM staff and volunteers for helping protect homes, roads and neighbours. In a separate Facebook post, the RM thanked Econo Lumber for donating and delivering shovels to support sandbagging efforts.

Flooding is also affecting First Nations communities in the region.

In a Tuesday interview, Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said the response involved First Nations leadership, health staff, emergency agencies and support from different levels of government.

Hardlotte said some communities were facing infrastructure challenges because of high water, while Elders at Sturgeon Lake First Nation were praying for safety and for community infrastructure, including access to safe water.

Hardlotte said the Water Security Agency had indicated water levels had not yet reached their peak. He said the flooding was caused by heavy snowfall, late April snowstorms and large volumes of water moving through river systems.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca