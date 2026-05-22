Flood recovery shifts to damaged roads and hidden hazards

The water is starting to go down in many parts of Saskatchewan, but the damage left behind is now becoming the next problem for communities trying to recover from spring flooding.

In the RM of Paddockwood, the municipality continued to list several road closures Thursday, including a newly undermined culvert on TWP 530, about 1.5 miles from Highway 120.

The RM warned drivers not to go through water on road surfaces, saying serious damage may not be visible from above. The municipality said hidden risks can include undermined culverts, structural voids and road surface failure.

In the RM of Buckland, the focus has also shifted toward road access and recovery. In a Thursday website update, the RM said road bans were off and crews were working to remove signs by Friday. The RM said year-round 12,000-pound gross vehicle weight restrictions on sand-sealed roads remain in place.

A Water Security Agency update shared by the RM of Buckland Wednesday said Anglin Lake remained above its full supply limit, but inflows had peaked over the weekend and were steadily receding. WSA said downstream levels in the Spruce River and Little Red River system were expected to begin declining gradually in the coming days.

During a Thursday technical briefing, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said the province had dropped to four active local emergency declarations as of 11:30 a.m. That is down from a peak of 45 declarations during the April and May flooding.

SPSA said it was still supporting 21 active flooding incidents, including five communities receiving flood mitigation equipment.

“This flooding season has proven to be challenging for many communities in our province,” said Michael Weger, minister responsible for SPSA.

Weger said the province received 45 declrations of local emergency and more than 45 designations for Provincial Disaster Assistance Program during the flooding season. He said damages have affected homes, businesses, farms, highways and other roads.

“Recovery takes time, and we remain committed to supporting Saskatchewan’s communities every step of the way,” Weger said.

The province has expanded the SPSA recovery task team, which includes ministries such as Highways, Environment, Agriculture, Government Relations and the Water Security Agency, along with other partners when needed.

Water Security Agency President and CEO Shawn Jaques said water is receding on many rivers, except for the Churchill River System and Lac La Ronge area, except for the Churchill River system and the Lac La Ronge area, where flows are still rising. He said the North Saskatchewan and South Saskatchewan rivers are receding and are back to normal.

The Ministry of Highways said all connections to northern communities such as Patuanak and Pinehouse have been re-established after culvert failures and washouts, although some areas may still have single-lane traffic or alternate routes.

In response to a question from the Daily Herald, Ministry of Highways officials said temporary bridge structures are being used at three flood-damaged locations. Devin Pacholik with the Ministry of Highways said two temporary bridges are already in place, one south of Foam Lake and another at Brancepeth. A third temporary bridge is being built on Highway 165 over the Smoothstone River.

Highways officials said work has started on the Smoothstone River crossing after a bridge collapse earlier this month. The temporary bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the month, weather permitting, and will be limited to single-lane traffic.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca