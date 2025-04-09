Fleming Pie Auction

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

The Fleming Community Organization is once again preparing for their annual pie auction, with the live auction happening April 12 at the Fleming Hall, and the online auction running from April 5-10.

Last year’s auction was one of the best ever, according to Cherie Dukart, President of the Fleming Community Organization.

“There were probably over 60 people last year (at the live auction), which is quite good,” Dukart said. “Plus whatever’s going on online, that’s a good portion of it as well.”

With the combination of tantalizing desserts, eager bidders, and local auctioneer Ty Cutler’s auctioneering skills, a grand total of $8,700 was raised in 2024. There was one special cake that brought in the most money, a cherry cheesecake from the Borderland Co-op Moosomin bakery department, which featured the Fleming elevator plus both front and back images of the 1954 dollar bill. It has been a point of debate as to which prairie town is featured on the back of that particular banknote, with some saying that town is Fleming. That delicious cheesecake went for $470 at auction.

Funds raised from the town’s largest fundraiser go directly back into the community.

“Last year, we upgraded all the chairs in the hall, which was a fairly substantial amount of money,” explained Dukart. “It made a huge difference. It’s much more comfortable being in there for an event.”

There are two components of the pie auction, the in-person event on April 12, but also an online auction, which has been extended this year. Starting April 5 at 9 am, the virtual auction kicks off, accessible through the Fleming Community Facebook page. Cut-off for online bidding is 9 pm on April 10, with the lucky winners able to pick up their baked goods at the Fleming Hall on April 11 from 5-7 pm. In the past, those online bids have come from well beyond the immediate area.

“We have had people come from Regina to pick up pies,” Dukart said.

Planning for the event usually begins a few months earlierwith the Fleming Community Organization, which has around eight people.

“We start talking about it in January and February, because we know it’s big and we know it’s coming,” Dukart said. “We have a lot of people we have to contact that make items for the pie auction. It takes time to prepare, and everybody has to get their stuff ready too, and have it there on a certain day. We do a lot with the numbers that we have!”