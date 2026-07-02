Five PA skaters picked in SJHL drafts

Five Prince Albert players were selected in the SJHL drafts held on June 6.

Forward Lachlan Vandall and defenceman Luke Trann, both members of the Prince Albert U15 Pirates, were taken in the 2010-born draft, while forward Burke Whitter, defenceman Rhett Franklin, and forward Emmett Kihn were selected in the 2011-born draft.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves selected Vandall third overall in the 2011 draft. La Ronge had previously acquired the pick from the Kindersley Klippers.

Vandall had 35 points in 26 games for the Pirates. He also picked up four points in seven games during call ups with the Prince Albert Mintos.

The Nipawin Hawks selected Trann in the second round, 21st overall, of the 2011 draft. Trann had 28 points in 21 games for the U15AA Prince Albert Pirates as a defencemen.

Trann’s father, Cory, played for his hometown Hawks in 1993-1994 and 1994-1995. His grandfather Dave Trann is also the former mayor of Nipawin.

The Humboldt Broncos selected Whitter fourth overall in the 2010-born draft. Whitter recorded four goals and seven assists in 15 games the Prince Albert Mintos last season.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves selected Franklin with the first pick in the fourth round, 37th overall. Franklin recorded 16 goals and 22 assists in 32 games with the Prince Albert U16 AA Renegades last season. He also appeared in four games with the Mintos.

The Yorkton Terriers selected Kihn in the sixth round, 71st overall. Kihn scored 25 goals and added 37 assists in 33 games with the Renegades last season. He also recorded an assist in eight games with the Mintos.

SJHL clubs also picked five players from North Central Saskatchewan. Shellbrook’s Caleb Philp was the highest player picked. He went second overall in the 2011-born draft by the Warman Wolverines.

Philp put up 28 goals and 45 assists in 27 games with the U15 AA Pirates last season. He also scored two goals and added an assist in four games with the Mintos.

Hudson Bay’s Lucas Drechsler (Yorkton), Hague’s Walker Bergen (Estevan), Martenville’s Paxton Hale (Melfort), and Tisdale’s Oliver Homstol (Melfort) were also selected in the 2010-born draft.

The SJHL regular season begins on Sept. 18.